Chelsea’s priority will be to get rid of players on permanent deals ahead of the upcoming summer window, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

However, Romano has said that the younger players in Chelsea’s setup will still be able to go out on loan.

Chelsea – transfer news

To comply with the league’s Financial Fair Play Regulations, Chelsea face a significant clear-out this summer, especially given they have missed out on Champions League qualification.

Although back in April, ESPN revealed Chelsea were expected to make one final push to extend Mason Mount’s contract, the 24-year-old seems to have his eyes set elsewhere.

Football Insider have reported that Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Newcastle United are all interested in the midfielder’s services seeing as understanding the days on his contract are numbered.

It’s been a difficult season for Chelsea as a whole and a squad re-fresh is certainly on the cards if they are to return to challenging for the title.

Kalidou Koulibaly is also subject to interest from Italian club Juventus, who are working on a deal to sign the centre-back according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Chelsea’s priorities?

Romano believes that Chelsea will prioritise getting rid of players on permanent deals, whereas loan deals for the younger members of the squad will be considered.

The transfer guru mentioned this may be complicated for the west London club as clubs will then know they need to sell players for various reasons.

“Only young talents will go on loan. All others, as a priority of the club, are to go out on permanent deals,” Romano told GIVEMESPORT.

“And so it’s not always easy when you put players on the market as all the clubs know that you need to sell players. So it’s a complicated part of the market, but I’m sure for Chelsea, it’s a priority now.”

How will Chelsea do their business this summer?

Chelsea’s transfer habits have been scrutinised in recent windows as they have seemingly overspent on incomings.

The Daily Mail reports that Chelsea players themselves were unconvinced that their new signings, worth upwards of £600m altogether, were up to standard.

Though additional reinforcements are much-needed this summer, players also leaving the club will be paramount to their foreseeable success.

Like Romano said, the likes of Mount and Koulibaly will be sold permanently if they wish to leave, but they will be more open to seeing the likes of Lewis Hall, Carney Chukwuemeka, and David Fofana embarking on loan spells elsewhere.