Highlights Reece James is set to miss a significant portion of the season due to another injury, ruling him out until February or March.

This latest injury adds to James' history of struggling to stay fit, with it being his seventh hamstring injury.

Chelsea fans will be concerned about James' future, as he has missed a total of 89 games due to various injuries in his career so far.

Reece James is expected to miss a substantial chunk of the season, having picked up yet another injury in Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to Everton on Sunday. Fabrizio Romano is reporting that James will be ruled out until February or March in the new year because of yet another knock.

The right-back has struggled to stay fit in recent seasons, missing several games because of multiple injuries. James only recently returned to full fitness after getting injured at the start of the 2023/24 season against Liverpool, with the 24-year-old missing nine games between August and the start of October.

He tweaked his hamstring then, and he seemed to pick up a similar knock in the first-half against Everton in the Premier League. James looked emotional as he left the field, knowing that another extended period of absence was set to come his way.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino admitted after the 2-0 loss that he was disappointed to lose his captain again, especially because a player as good as James had struggled to help the team on a consistent basis.

"Even when Reece went off the team was pushing and playing well. But we are disappointed because when you believe you can build something and a player like him who should be really important for us can't help the team. We go back and assess again in the next few days what is going on with his hamstring."

James sees specialist about injury

The right-back will reportedly be out for three months

On Tuesday morning, the Daily Mail reported that James was set to see a specialist about the extent of the injury, which would help everyone determine what happens next. He was set to have his hamstring scanned for a full diagnosis after the setback, but the Mail's report noted that his string of hamstring issues meant that his recovery was unlikely to be straight forward.

And it seems that following the scan, he is set to be out for a substantial amount of time. Di Marzio's Nathan Gissing shared on X that James will miss the next three months of football as he recovers from his new injury, news which was then confirmed by Fabrizio Romano. The news comes just weeks after Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the Chelsea skipper was learning how to keep himself fit for long stretches, with this new injury disrupting his game time once again.

James' injury history at Chelsea

This is James' seventh hamstring injury

James has struggled to really put a run of games together for Chelsea for some time now, and this latest injury will leave Chelsea fans particularly concerned about his future. According to Transfermarkt, this latest hamstring injury will be the seventh of his career, a bleak statistic when you consider he is only 24-years-old.

Having also struggled with ankle and knee injuries in the past, he has missed a total of 89 games through injury over the course of his career thus far, according to Transfermarkt statistics. Chelsea have since confirmed that he will begin his rehabilitation programme at their Cobham training base, with James no doubt demoralised by this latest setback.