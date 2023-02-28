Sam Kerr gave a brilliant performance during Chelsea's FA Cup match against Arsenal, despite stepping off a plane barely 72 hours before.

Sam Kerr is quickly becoming a Chelsea legend, not least because of her astonishing goal scoring record for the club.

The 29-year-old has scored 81 goals in 100 appearances for the Blues, often at the most crucial times.

But Kerr is also earning legendary status because of her on-the-pitch antics. The striker is known for her trademark backflip celebration, and even for knocking over a pitch invader or two.

She was as lively as ever during Chelsea’s 2-0 victory against Arsenal in the Women’s FA Cup fifth round, doubling her side’s lead after Sophie Ingle opened the scoring.

This was despite Kerr arriving back from Australia barely 72 hours before kick-off, having played three matches for her country during the international break.

The Chelsea fans at Kingsmeadow were delighted with their striker, launching into a hilarious song which evoked a brilliant reaction from Kerr.

What did Chelsea fans sing about Sam Kerr?

A Chelsea fan account on TikTok shared a video of the moment, which took place during a break in play.

With Kerr tying her hair up right in front of a group of supporters, they started their chant for her, singing: "Even with jet lag, she’s better than you".

As the crowd laughed, Kerr turned and looked at the supporters in amusement. They then started to applaud their star player, before she turned again and applauded them back.

Kerr clearly found the song funny, as she continued to laugh about it for some time after it had finished.

The TikTok video has now gone viral, having been watched by around 414,000 people so far.

Video: Watch Sam Kerr react to funny Chelsea fan chant

Emma Hayes praises Sam Kerr

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes was full of praise for Kerr after the final whistle, with the Blues now set to take on Reading in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

"Some players get off a plane on Thursday night and complain about being tired on Friday - not her," Hayes said. "She comes in, does everything necessary and lifts the spirit of everyone in the building.

"She is the best in the business, and it's not just 82 goals in 100 games, it is the mentality. The spirit shown in challenging circumstances which, as a team, we showed better today."

