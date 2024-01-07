Highlights Chelsea striker Sam Kerr has suffered an ACL injury during training in Morocco, confirmed by the club.

This injury is a significant blow for Kerr personally and will greatly impact Chelsea's WSL season.

Kerr's absence will make it challenging for Emma Hayes' team to retain their league title without her crucial contributions.

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr has sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during training. As per BBC Sport journalist Emma Sanders, the Australia international suffered the setback while away on a warm weather training camp in Morocco. This report has since been confirmed officially by Chelsea.

Sam Kerr suffers ACL injury

Chelsea release statement

The Women's Super League club wrote:

"Sam will be assessed by a specialist in the coming days and then begin her rehabilitation with the club’s medical team. Everyone at Chelsea would like to wish Sam the very best for her recovery."

This is a huge blow for the Australian on a personal level and will also have a massive impact on the remainder of the WSL season for the defending champions. The Blues are currently top of the league, on 25 points after 10 games. But both Manchester City and Arsenal trail them by just three points.

It will be a lot harder for Emma Hayes and her players to retain their league title without Kerr who has been vital for the club in recent years, helping the side win four Women’s Super League titles, three FA Cups, two Women’s League Cups, and the Women’s Community Shield in 2020. She has scored 99 goals in 128 matches, but sadly won't reach her century of goals for the Blues any time soon.

Beyond her honours at club level, Kerr is also one of the best players on the international scene. She made her debut for Australia at just 15 years of age and scored five goals at the 2019 World Cup before later becoming captain of the Matildas. Last summer she led her nation to the semi-final of the World Cup on home turf, scoring in that defeat to England – her goal was even later nominated for FIFA's Puskas Award.

Kerr joins the likes of Leah Williamson and Beth Mead

Unfortunately, ACL injuries have been a major problem in women’s football for some time now. In January 2023, England defender Lucy Bronze explained to GIVEMESPORT just how prevalent the issue was. She explained at the time that 25 per cent of the 2022 Ballon d’Or shortlist were currently recovering from an ACL injury.

Brilliant players such as Leah Williamson, Beth Mead (England), Janine Beckie (Canada), Delphine Cascarino, Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France), and Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands) all missed the World Cup due to this familiar issue. Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas also suffered an ACL injury, forcing her to miss the UEFA Women's EURO 2022.

In the men's game, major stars such as Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Jurrien Timber, Gavi, and Neymar are all also currently out with the same injury. With so many wonderful players across the sport picking up bad injuries, it's perhaps time a proper review is done to look at player welfare in relation to ever-expanding fixture lists.