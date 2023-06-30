Ruben Loftus-Cheek became the latest Chelsea player to leave Stamford Bridge on Friday evening as he joined AC Milan on a permanent deal - ending a nearly two-decade association with the west London club.

The 27-year-old joins the likes of Kai Havertz, Edouard Mendy, N'Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly in heading for the exit door. Barring a last-minute turnaround, they will almost certainly be joined by Mason Mount, who appears on the verge of a £60 million switch to Manchester United.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta also looks set to depart after 13 years of loyal service.

Having spent in excess of £600m on new arrivals over the past 12 months, the Blues were always going to have to sell players this summer to balance the books for Financial Fair Play purposes.

However, when you look at their current squad depth ahead of next season as it stands right now, it's tough to believe that chairman Todd Boehly has invested that sort of sum in the playing staff.

Chelsea fan @DinoCFC highlighted his club's paper-thin squad in a recent Twitter post, suggesting that new boss Mauricio Pochettino would struggle to better last season's dismal 12th-place finish without some serious investment.

The graphic they included with their post - which includes the recently-confirmed signing of Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal - suggests they may have a point.

You can check it out below.

Chelsea's squad depth ahead of the 2023/24 is looking alarmingly shallow

In only two positions out of 11 do Chelsea currently have more than a couple of viable first-team options.

According to the caption, Mendy's departure leaves the Blues "one Kepa injury away from the worst championship keeper from a few years ago starting," - a reference to back-up goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.

Although Chelsea defensive stocks escape a hammering, the same can't be said for their midfield depth, which is described by the user as being "just Enzo [Fernandes] plus kids [Conor Gallagher and Carney Chukwuemeka]".

The club's forward line was next for a bashing.

"Attack has six goals in it combined," declares the caption, which is somewhat misleading given that new signings Jackson and Christopher Nkuunku have yet to play a game for the club.

However, it's fair to say that the likes of Noni Madueke, Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk did not perform to their best last season.

Who could Chelsea sign before the start of the new season?

As stated above, the Chelsea midfield is looking particularly in need of reinforcements at present. It's therefore no shock that the club are reportedly monitoring both Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga and Brighton's Moises Caicedo.

The reality remains that the Blues will not have anywhere close to the same spending power as they have had in the past two transfer windows.

With the start of the new Premier League season now less than two months away, Pochettino could be in for a testing first campaign back in English football.