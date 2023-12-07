Highlights Chelsea have had a poor start to the season, and their players outclassed by Manchester United on Wednesday in a 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford.

The article ranks Chelsea's 2023/24 squad based on their importance to the team, what they offer right now, and their potential in the future.

While players like Reece James and Ben Chilwell are labelled as "Must Keep" due to their crucial roles and contributions, other players such as Mykhailo Mudryk and Nicolas Jackson aren't as important to the team right now.

Despite spending mouth-watering amounts of money since Todd Boehly became the owner of Chelsea, the west Londoners have not had much to show for it, though newly appointed boss Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to put the influx of young talent to good use. The ever-changing nature of the Blues’ squad makes it difficult for any manager to steady the ship, though the Argentine has – so far – tried his best. That said, they are currently sitting in 10th place on 19 points as the possibility of missing out on European football two seasons on the bounce slowly becomes a reality.

Their misery was compounded by Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United on Wednesday evening as the Dutchman’s side outclassed and outworked Chelsea in every department in a 2-1 win. While the players faced the wrath of their loyal supporters, it quietly took their loss record to six out of their first 14 domestic fixtures in the current season.

Amid their evident frailties during this campaign, GIVEMESPORT have agreed that it’s the perfect time to rank their squad, from fourth-choice goalkeepers all the way up to their MVPs. With the help of Tiermaker, we’ve used a ranking system from ‘Must Keep’ to ‘Get Rid’ with all other intricacies in between, placing players in one of five tiers depending on their importance to the side, what they offer, and their potential. Without further ado, let's get into it...

Must Keep

Benoît Badiashile, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Enzo Fernández, Moises Caicedo, Raheem Sterling, Cole Palmer, Levi Colwill

After being made captain of his boyhood side upon Cesar Azpliceuta’s departure, the responsibility for Reece James went through the roof. Just 23 years of age, the Englishman has become a dependable figure for his club, both offensively and defensively. His full-back partner Ben Chiwell, despite being marred by injuries, has shown – in his absence – how crucial he can be to their style of play and how they operate. Just like James, the left-back has a crucial role to play in the hopeful upturn in their results.

Though not the finished product, Levi Colwill has formed into a 2023/24 regular after an impressive stint at league rivals Brighton & Hove Albion. He will be a centre-back whom Chelsea can build their future around, all while Benoît Badiashile - who signed from Monaco for £35m in January - has also been majorly impressive in his restricted cameos.

Midfield pairing Enzo Fernández and Moises Caicedo are both obvious must-keeps for the club – and not just because of their lofty outlay in excess of £220m. The two have begun to forge a strong partnership as the beating heart of this Chelsea side – alongside Conor Gallagher – and will most likely be mainstays for the foreseeable future.

Ex-Manchester City starlet Cole Palmer has injected a different layer of possibility into the Chelsea attack, notching five goals and two assists in his opening 13 domestic outings for his new club, while also drawing comparisons to former teammate Kevin De Bruyne. With the right attitude, the Wythenshawe-born ace could become one of the club’s driving forces as they enter a new era in their storied history.

Cole Palmer's 2023/24 Premier League Statistics vs Chelsea squad (as of 07/12/23) Metric Output Squad rank Rating 6.87 4th Goals 5 2nd Assists 2 2nd Shots per game 1.8 3rd Key passes per game 1.5 3rd All statistics per WhoScored

Palmer's forward partner, Raheem Sterling, has been the club's beacon of hope amid times of disarray, notching 22 goal involvements (15G, 7A) in his 55-game west London spell. Often the driving force in their victories, the 82-cap England international is a supreme talent and, at 28 years of age, has plenty of years left in the tank, which Pochettino will look to take advantage of while he is at the helm.

Useful to have in the squad

Thiago Silva, Marcus Bettinelli, Wesley Fofana, Carney Chukwuemeka, Conor Gallagher, Noni Madueke

It feels harsh placing the seasoned Thiago Silva in this category. But with Chelsea’s exuberance of youth coming through, it may be time for the former Paris Saint-Germain defender to step back and play more of a bit-part role rather than be an out-and-out starter.

At the other end of the age spectrum is Wesley Fofana, 22. A talented player, of course, but whether he is primed to be a starting centre-back for one of the league’s biggest clubs is another question. Therefore, the Blues should keep him around as he has shown glimpses that he could become a true Chelsea great. Currently nursing an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, it'll be interesting to see how the former Leicester City ace compares to his competition upon his long-awaited return.

Given how well Gallagher has performed in the early embers of the season, it may be a little harsh not to place him in the above category. The England ace was, however, close to sealing a move away in the summer, with plenty of clubs vying for his signature, and it remains to be seen whether he’ll stay put at Stamford Bridge in the near future. The same can be said for Noni Madueke, who has found game time hard to come by of late. With reports from TEAMtalk suggesting that he could push for a move in January, it's up to Pochettino to keep the talented winger at the club.

Talented Youngster

Lucas Bergstrom, Djordje Petrovic, Ian Maatsen, Lesley Ugochukwu, Roméo Lavia, Deivid Washington

While things may not quite be going in Chelsea’s favour right now, the club have, thanks to their smart investment, a lot of exciting talent waiting patiently in the wings. The likes of Ian Maatsen, who has racked up just 124 minutes of Premier League football in 2023/24, proved his worth on loan at Burnley last season and is definitely one to look out for in the future – as are Lesley Ugochukwu, 19, and Deivid Washington, 18.

In his first summer as Chelsea boss, Pochettino pushed hard for 19-year-old Roméo Lavia, who performed out of his skin for a promotion-worthy Southampton side last season. The Brussels-born phenom is yet to don the fabled Stamford Bridge threads thanks to an ongoing injury, though he will be ready and raring to set the English top division alight upon his return. As for backup goalkeepers Lucas Bergstrom and Djordje Petrovic, they have the potential to blossom into fine goalkeepers, but it remains to be seen if they have the ability to become a starter in west London.

The Jury is Still Out

Robert Sanchez, Axel Disasi, Malo Gusto, Mykhailo Mudryk, Armando Broja, Cristopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson

Nicolas Jackson has not been as prolific as many Chelsea fans would’ve hoped in the embryonic stages of his west London career. Per Transfermarkt, the Senegalese has scored six goals in his first 14 domestic games, though three of them were scored in a single outing against Tottenham Hotspur. He has, however, really impressed the coaching staff at Cobham, so it might be too soon to get rid of him just yet.

French duo Axel Disasi and Malo Gusto are yet to convince the Stamford Bridge faithful whether they are worthy of a spot in Pochettino's long-term plans, despite being heavily involved since their respective arrivals thanks to an array of injuries in the west London camp. Mykhailo Mudryk, too, has flattered to deceive in Blues threads, having recorded just two goals and four assists in 31 games. The Ukrainian forward, just 22, has certainly improved since the new term got underway, but will need to consistently perform on the flank to be considered a coup, especially given he cost them a mouth-watering £88.5m.

Just so we are clear, Cristopher Nkunku's inclusion in this category is not a reflection of his talent. The Frenchman is yet to play a single competitive minute for his new employers, so it’s difficult to place him any higher. There’s no doubt that the former RB Leipzig marksman will make an immediate impact on the Blues’ fortunes – and with his return to action seemingly just around the corner, Pochettino will be thanking his lucky stars.

Get Rid

Marc Cucurella, Trevoah Chalobah, Malang Sarr

The club had high expectations when Marc Cucurella arrived at Stamford Bridge for the hefty sum of £60m from Brighton, though the Spaniard has left a lot to be desired of his performances. And while he is a satisfactory back-up to Chilwell, having him involved may only hinder Maatsen’s progression and, as such, it’s best for Chelsea to try and recoup as much as his initial transfer fee as they can.

Centre-back duo Trevoah Chalobah and Malang Sarr are far down the pecking order in Pochettino’s plans and should be looking to move on in the upcoming January transfer window, mainly for the sake of their careers. The former, 24, has been linked with a potential move across London to Tottenham as his struggles to break into the Chelsea defence continue, while the latter has played just 21 times for the west London-based outfit.