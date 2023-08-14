Chelsea's strongest XI with Moises Caicedo is good enough to challenge for top four

Highlights Chelsea has managed to beat Liverpool in a transfer battle to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton for a British record fee of £115 million.

Mauricio Pochettino will have a strong squad at his disposal for his debut season as Chelsea manager, with talented players in every position.

The best possible XI for Chelsea this season, barring injuries and suspensions, includes Levi Colwill, Christopher Nkunku and Mykhailo Mudryk.

It has been one of the most hectic transfer sagas in recent memory, but Chelsea have managed to fend off a late charge from Liverpool to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

The Blues have looked favourites to secure the signature of the Ecuador international for the majority of the summer, but they looked to have been blown out of the water at the last minute by an all-out assault from Jurgen Klopp's side.

In the space of 24 hours, the transfer saga took many twists and turns as Liverpool agreed a club record fee to bring the 21-year-old to Anfield before the player himself stepped in to make his intentions to only join Chelsea known. A deal was not struck until Sunday night though, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that Caicedo will join the west London club for a fee worth £115 million.

With Todd Boehly and his team getting the deal over the line finally, Mauricio Pochettino will have an embarrassment of riches at his disposal as he goes into his debut season in the Stamford Bridge hot seat. We take a look at the best possible XI the Argentine could name in the Premier League this season, barring injuries and suspensions.

GK: Robert Sanchez

With Kepa Arrizabalaga departing the club on loan for Real Madrid, Sanchez currently has no competition for the starting goalkeeper spot. He enjoyed a decent debut against Liverpool to kick off the Premier League season, but it remains to be seen if Chelsea will venture back into the transfer market for another shot-stopper.

RB: Reece James

The Englishman has been named the new club captain at the age of 24 despite more senior members of the squad being expected to take on the responsibility initially. Pochettino will be hoping to have a fully fit James at his disposal as the full-back is vital to how the team both attack and defend.

CB: Thiago Silva

It is remarkable that the Brazilian veteran will be turning 39-years-old only one month into the 2023/24 campaign, and yet he is still widely regarded as the best defender at the club. Silva has had injury issues over the past 12 months, but when he is fully fit, there is no doubt he features in Chelsea's strongest XI.

CB: Levi Colwill

Another transfer saga involving Chelsea, Brighton and Liverpool, and another saga that has seen the former prevail. There was strong interest in Colwill from rival Premier League clubs, all of whom were willing to pay big money for the English defender's services following a strong 2022/23 season. He will be given the chance to shine under his new manager now that his future has been resolved.

LB: Ben Chilwell

Chilwell is entering his fourth full season at the club, with injury issues plaguing the majority of his time in London thus far. Fans of the club will be hoping to see the very best of the former Leicester man, as they did during their run to Champions League glory back in 2021.

CM: Enzo Fernandez

The World Cup 2022 winner makes up one half of the most expensive central midfield duo in the world following a £107 million move from Benfica at the end of the winter transfer window. He has had six months to settle into the team and will be licking his lips at the prospect of lining up alongside his new - and even more expensive - partner in the engine room.

CM: Moises Caicedo

Now the most expensive transfer in British history at the age of only 21, Caicedo will get stuck in next to Fernandez in a very lively midfield pairing. It speaks volumes that two massive football clubs were willing to go blow for blow during the negotiations for the transfer, and both were willing to break the bank to get their man.

Chelsea were the ones to come out on top on this occasion, and they are set to reap the rewards on the pitch with a sensational talent coming into the team.

RW: Noni Madueke

In a similar vein to Fernandez, Madueke has had a short time with the club to adapt and acclimatise ahead of the new season in which he is expected to be the starting right-sided winger. The young winger was impressive in short bursts during his first six months at the club, and he will hope to carry build on that form moving forward.

There are options within the squad who can step up if the former PSV man does not perform though. Raheem Sterling presents competition as he can play on both flanks, while Hakim Ziyech is surprisingly still employed by the club despite attempting to leave on two different occasions now.

CAM: Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea fans have spent pre-season being entertained by their new signing, Nkunku, until an unfortunate injury struck him down that will see the Frenchman miss the first few months of the season. He will be a key part of the team once he is back to full fitness after the club waited a full 12 months to get the man they really wanted.

Nkunku is a player that is expected to play just behind the striker, but he also has the skill-set to take up wide positions and make runs into the box beyond the main forward to get goals. Pochettino could turn to Conor Gallagher or Sterling in an attempt to fill the void left by Nkunku for the opening part of the campaign.

LW: Mykhailo Mudryk

It is no secret that the Ukraine international struggled when he first came into the side after a move in January, as he missed glorious opportunities to open his goalscoring account on several occasions.

Pochettino looks to have had an impact in his first couple of months in charge as Mudryk has looked hungry and very much at it during the pre-season friendlies he has featured in. With so much money invested into the 22-year-old, there is a belief that the club will stick with him and give him time to properly settle into the team and league.

ST: Nicolas Jackson

Romelu Lukaku is technically still a Chelsea player as things stand. However, the Belgian is not expected to be in contention to play for the club this season, and has been linked with a move to Juventus much to the anger of their fans.

Once Lukaku makes a move away from London, Jackson and Armando Broja will be left as the only senior strikers at Stamford Bridge, meaning the new man will be leading the line for Pochettino after an impressive showing so far in blue.