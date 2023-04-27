A clip from Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat to Brentford has emerged from Wednesday which highlights just how much the Blues are struggling this season.

And after watching it, every fan of the west London club will be desperate for the Premier League season to end – something that was already the case before the match.

Five defeats in a row, just one goal scored in those matches, and a solitary win in their last ten games reflect just how poorly this season has gone for the club.

The squad is bereft of confidence, and that became apparent over time as Brentford secured a 2-0 victory without ever really looking threatened.

A Mathias Jorgensen header from a corner in the first half took a deflection off club captain Cesar Azpilicueta, which took the ball past the stranded Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea controlled most of the game despite never leading, recording more shots, shots on target, touches, and possession than their west London rivals.

But they rarely threatened goalkeeper David Raya, and the Bees would go on to double their lead late in the game.

A slick passing move released Bryan Mbeumo down the right, with the attacker running from the halfway line and cutting inside, before his effort took another deflection which carried it past Kepa.

Chelsea’s woes highlighted in terrible clip

While Brentford put together a smooth move to bypass nearly the entire Chelsea defence for their second goal, the hosts could barely string two passes together after that.

Mere moments after going two goals down, the Blues attempted to launch an attack, with the ball played inside to N’Golo Kante.

The French midfielder attempted to switch play to open up the pitch, lofting the ball to the unmarked Joao Felix, who had only just come onto the pitch.

The Portuguese forward gestures, but then lets the ball just fly over his head, and does not then show a willingness to chase it down.

Neither does any other Chelsea player, who all appear to be numb to what is happening around them.

And to make matters worse, one Brentford player who started behind Felix when the ball hits the ground, busts a gut to get there and gains possession for his team.

It might be a case of already being on the beach with nothing left to play for this season (apart from Premier League survival), or lacking any faith that they’ll actually get a result, but this Chelsea side look a shell of other Blues teams gone by.

You can watch the clip below – no wonder Didier Drogba said he does not recognise his club anymore.

Video: Chelsea's confidence at all-time low

Frank Lampard has no problem with angry fans

Multiple fans have viewed the clip since it was uploaded, with all of them voicing their displeasure.

One wrote: "I’ve watched this on a loop and don’t understand what I’m seeing. I watched highlights of the city game, where both teams chased every ball, but Felix can’t be bothered to get a ball in his immediate perimeter. Shameless."

Another said: "This happened more than once this match. There’s no communication happening on the field and passes are being misplaced every other pass it’s insane."

And a third wrote: "This has nothing to do with Lampard. This lazy type of play has been the standard all season. Chelsea players started their Summer vacation last September."

There was not just anger online either. Following the final whistle, boos could be heard inside Stamford Bridge, with fans miserable with what they had just paid to watch.

And according to interim boss Lampard, they are well within their rights to complain.

“I've no problem with that, completely understand it,” the Chelsea icon said to BBC Sport.

“I know these fans very well and they stick by their team. They feel down because they are used to success and they want that success all the time as we all do.

“I absolutely understand it, we as players and staff have to take it on the chin because they want results.

“I can say to the fans now that the players are showing application. Brentford had one shot on target and scored two goals, that kind of says it all.”

Fans will want results, but Chelsea's run-in does not get any easier in the coming weeks, with trips to Arsenal, Man City and Man United all still to come.

The Emirates hosts the Blues on Sunday in a London derby, and it’s hard to see any outcome other than an Arsenal victory.