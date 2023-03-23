Chelsea’s academy is widely regarded as one of the best in the country.

They produce a large quantity of quality players each year and the majority of them go on to have great careers in the game, whether that be at Stamford Bridge or elsewhere.

We’ve seen the legends such as John Terry pass through the system while the current day Chelsea squad is littered with those that are ‘one of their own.’

This includes young starlets such as Mason Mount, Armando Broja, and Reece James, who all regularly feature for The Blues’ first team. In fact, the Englishmen in that list played a key part in Chelsea’s Champions League triumph just two years ago.

One such example of an academy graduate is Trevoh Chalobah. The 23-year-old joined Chelsea when he was just eight and, despite being yet to record a goal or assist in this campaign, he netted three times and set one up last season.

It’s now been showcased by @jr_athletesedge on Instagram just how much work Chalobah has put into his physique, sharing a wicked transformation of the young star from September 2022 to now.

Chelsea star's insane body transformation in just six months

The comparison is seriously mind-blowing, so much so that the account that posted the images was quick in clearing up some potential misconceptions about the player's shift in physical toning.

“I know this picture will get a lot of traction and rightly so - the progression that can be seen is phenomenal for a "normal" person in 6 months, let alone an elite athlete IN season, who does a lot of cardio and when Hypertrophy wasn't even a thought.

“The reason I would want this post to get traction though is to highlight things you cannot simply see on a picture. Trevoh's attitude is incredible - he (I don't think would mind me saying this) has in the past not been as consistent.”

The post heaps praise on the mindset of the Chelsea player, stating that his new-found consistency has helped him reach his full potential.

Fans of the London club will be hoping that this translates into good performances on the pitch as Chalobah looks to establish himself in the team.

It's been well documented how tough a season it has been for the west London outfit, but going by Chalobah's body transformation, the players are quite clearly putting in some hard work!