Chelsea's interim manager Frank Lampard’s return to the Champions League was not as fruitful as we had hoped.

Following Graham Potter’s early exit, Chelsea turned their attentions to the club’s all-time top goal scorer Lampard to re-steady the ship – albeit on an interim basis.

Goals on either side of Ben Chilwell’s 59th-minute dismissal was enough for Real Madrid gain the advantage ahead of the return fixture in west London.

The Blues lacked sufficient firepower to register against the reigning European champions, but what was most surprising was their routine, their shape, their lack of whatever they were trying in the 73rd minute.

Wesley Fofana, in particular, has been singled out for his part in Real Madrid’s second goal of the night, and it’s clear to see why.

Substitute Marco Asensio used his initiative and pounced on the sleeping Chelsea defence to extend their lead.

If the score line wasn’t enough to highlight the gap between the two, just take a look at the damning footage and keep an eye on former Leicester defender Fofana.

Video: Wesley Fofana caught ‘reading a note’ during Real Madrid free-kick

The footage has been shared on Twitter, with the poster asking whether the defensive “expert” still worked at the club. It’s that bad.

The calamitous nature of the Chelsea defending can be typified by Fofana, who seems to be reading a note as Real Madrid carved their way into the visitor’s box.

One disheartened fan replied: “I’ve never seen anything like it. He’s reading a note in the middle of a set piece. Real must have thought it was Christmas Day.”

Interestingly, a fan replied to the video claiming that Fofana is Chelsea’s best defender. In a direct reply, one fan said: “He’d definitely be in my starting 11, he just had a shocker last night.”

That he did. Although the majority of the Chelsea side are caught sleeping during the move, Fofana has taken the brunt of the criticism.

Fofana’s delayed reaction is the first mistake, and then the ball seemingly goes through his legs. Double whammy.

Granted, fans wouldn’t have been as concerned if Real Madrid hadn’t scored, but they will ensure Fofana's defensive blunder doesn’t go unnoticed.

What can we expect from the second leg of Chelsea vs Real Madrid?

Carlo Ancelotti’s men will be hoping to knock another English giant out of the competition after navigating swiftly through Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

On the other hand, Chelsea are hoping to claw back a two-goal deficit when they welcome the Spanish heavyweights to Stamford Bridge.

One thing is for certain, though, and that's that Madrid will cruise through the west Londoners if Fofana and co aren’t willing to work on their defensive set piece work in training.

With both clubs out their respective title races, it’s expected the pair will come out all guns blazing at the Santiago Bernabéu.