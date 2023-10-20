Highlights Chet Holmgren's defensive abilities and 7-foot-6 wingspan make him a potential All-Defensive Team member in his rookie season, establishing him as a premier shot-blocker in the NBA.

With Holmgren joining a promising core of young players, the Oklahoma City Thunder have a chance to make the playoffs, especially with improved defense and shot creation provided by the rookie.

Holmgren's rivalry with Victor Wembanyama will draw a lot of attention and hype, likely leading to televised games and increased popularity for both players and their teams.

Even after missing his first year in the NBA due to a foot injury, Chet Holmgren still remains a highly-anticipated young star. Standing at 7-foot-1 with a slender frame, the Oklahoma City Thunder rookie boasts a skill set that would make any franchise better from the get-go. The Gonzaga product blends impressive paint defending abilities with slick handles and reliable outside shooting ability, making him a threat all over the court.

Now, as he officially enters the league and prepares to make his NBA debut, there will be several predictions surrounding his performance this season. With that said, we take a look below at the boldest of them and how his rivalry with San Antonio Spurs rising star Victor Wembanyama — who is built in the same mold as Holmgren — will factor into them.

5 Chet makes All-Defensive Team

Don’t be fooled by Holmgren’s slender frame, because behind it lies a defensive menace waiting to be unleashed on the Thunders’ opponents. The 2022 NBA Draft's second overall pick boasts an exceptional ability to swat shots within his vicinity, thanks to his outlandish 7-foot-6 wingspan.

Holmgren’s footwork is impressive for someone his size as well. Paired with his wingspan and defensive prowess, the Oklahoma City rookie can immediately make an impact by protecting the rim, disrupting opponents’ shots, and altering any team’s offensive scheme all over the court.

If Holmgren’s defensive performance is as stellar as his potential, there’s a good chance he can be named to an All-Defensive team during his rookie season. Doing so would establish the young star as a premier shot-blocker and stopper in the NBA.

4 Thunder make the playoffs

The last time Oklahoma City reached the playoffs in 2020, Chris Paul was still with the team. After three years, the Thunder has another chance to contend in the upcoming season. This is more likely now because Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has taken a massive leap by becoming one of the league’s best players.

The Thunder’s chance of playing in the postseason is further improved with Holmgren slated to play his first full season soon. His presence on the court gives OKC another layer to their defense while improving their shot creation, especially from beyond the mid-range.

With the Thunder boasting a promising core of Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, Luguentz Dort, and Holmgren, there are a lot that these guys can actually bring to the table for OKC. If they get their team chemistry right and no one gets hurt along the way, fans may see the Thunder make the playoffs with Holmgren helping them get there.

3 Holmgren vs. Wembanyama rivalry will draw plenty of viewers

Back in the 1980s, any game that had the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics involved was a must-see for NBA fans. That’s because there’s a chance to see Magic Johnson face Larry Bird in a battle between the era's two dynasties.

That same logic can come out of any game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs this season. With Victor Wembanyama being touted as the best prospect since LeBron James, it’s only natural to pit this year’s number one pick against last year’s second due to their similarities in physique and game.

Holmgren's matchups against Wemby will generate tons of hype throughout the season as the Spurs are scheduled to face Oklahoma City for four games. This will give fans plenty of chances to see how this new rivalry will play out during the first season of these two young stars.

It isn’t far-fetched to expect a lot of people to attend these games and for these matches to be televised on national television. Doing so will raise the popularity of both young stars and the teams they’re playing for.

2 Thunder rookie gets All-Star nod

Thanks to Holmgren’s rivalry with Wembanyama, more eyes will be on the Thunder rookie during his first season in the NBA. In the event he does well in the coming months, fans might just help him land a spot in next year’s All-Star Game.

Chet Holmgren - 2021-22 NCAA Statistics Points 14.1 Rebounds 9.9 Assists 1.9 Blocks 3.7 Field goal % 60.7 3-point field goal % 39.0

While it entails Holmgren performing at a ridiculously elite level before the year ends, doing so will definitely boost his stock to the stars. This means the big man has to score at least 20 points a game, showcase his defensive strengths, and come up clutch for Oklahoma City to catapult the team toward a high seed in the Western Conference.

Although this is a long shot, the boldness of this prediction will definitely make everything sweeter for Holmgren if it does come true at some point this season. Nevertheless, fans must still keep an eye on the rookie to see if he can make this prediction come true.

1 Holmgren wins Rookie of the Year

There’s no doubt all eyes will be on Wembanyama’s quest to win Rookie of the Year this season. But while everyone is fixated on the Spurs rising star, Holmgren can come in and take award by surprise.

While Scoot Henderson is also a strong contender to win Rookie of the Year, Holmgren can make a better case by performing well on both ends of the court in the months ahead. Also, the Oklahoma City Thunder have a better roster than the Spurs and the Portland Trail Blazers, one that has playoff potential written all over it. These factors can come together to make Holmgren the favorite to land this award next year.

NBA Rookie of the Year betting odds (DraftKings) Victor Wembanyama +120 Scoot Henderson +240 Chet Holmgren +280 Brandon Miller +1,500 Cam Whitmore +2,000

With the new season about to start, a lot of eyes will be on Holmgren and the Thunder. The rookie’s unique skill set and the situation he’s in will set the stage for an intriguing first year in the league for the 2022 second overall pick.

More than that, his rivalry with Wembanyama is also an interesting tidbit that could make the year even more intense and exciting for both of them.

Holmgren certainly has the skills to be a game-changing or even a franchise-altering talent in the NBA. Of course, he needs to make sure he stays healthy throughout and put in the work consistently to get to that level. But sure enough, exciting times are ahead not only for Oklahoma City, but also for the whole NBA.

