In their first home NBA Playoff game since 2019, the Oklahoma City Thunder made a statement in their 94-92 Game 1 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Despite being the second-youngest team in the NBA, behind the San Antonio Spurs, the Thunder were impressively calm and composed down the stretch of an intense down-to-the-wire playoff game. Although they were led by superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, rookie sensation, Chet Holmgren put forth a historic performance.

The biggest talking point regarding the weakness surrounding the Thunder has been their size. Even though Holmgren wasn't just one of the best rookie defenders, but has cemented himself as one of the best defenders in the entire league, there are still concerns revolving around his ability to withstand physical play due to his frail stature. However, Thunder head coach, Mark Daigneault stood behind his player and applauded his mental fortitude.

“[Holmgren] has an elite mentality. He sees challenges as an obstacle, not a threat.”

Going into the first game of their first-round series against the Pelicans, it was worth noting that Holmgren would be matched up against Jonas Valanciunas. The Lithuanian big man is known to be a bruiser and is considerably stronger than Holmgren. Valanciunas weighs 265 pounds compared to Holmgren, standing at 195. The former Gonzaga Bulldog didn't shy away from the challenge and finished with a historic performance.

Holmgren became the fifth player in NBA history to record 15-plus points, 10-plus rebounds and 5-plus blocks in a playoff debut, joining Shaquille O’Neal, David Robison, Patrick Ewing and Kevin Kunnert. The 7-foot-1 center played 82 games in an outstanding rookie season and set the tone for potentially a dominant opening playoff series.

Holmgren is Essential to the Thunder's Title Hopes

The Thunder's potential is unlocked when Holmgren is performing at a high level

Oklahoma City has proven they're more than just a feel-good story, by improving from the 10th seed in the 2022-23 season to the first seed just a year later. Although the collection of talent has gotten better, Holmgren's impact on this team in just his first season has elevated this franchise to legitimate title contention.

Chet Holmgren Game 1 Stats vs. Pelicans Category Stats PTS 15 REB 11 BLK 5 3PM 2 FG% 42.8

In Holmgren's first taste of postseason basketball, he didn't display any signs of inferiority against a team that had him matched in playoff experience. Holmgren's performance was inspiring for his teammates in many ways. Following Game 1, Thunder guard, Aaron Wiggins, discussed with reporters Holmgren's battle with Valanciunas at Thunder practice.

"With Chet's size, his height and his length, he's capable of competing with anybody. Obviously, Valanciunas is a bigger body, so it's going to take more than leaving Chet by himself to fight him on a number of things... But Chet's a different specimen. On both ends of the court, our guys trust him. We have faith that he has the competitive mindset and everything to give him any type of opportunity or advantage to create something."

Although Holmgren made history in his playoff debut, he was still a ways away from a perfect game. Valanciunas had a huge outing with 13 points and 20 rebounds, including nine offensive boards. He was the main catalyst for the Pelicans winning the rebound battle 52-44. However, many of Valanciunas' second chance opportunities came from Holmgren helping the helper and leaving his man to contest a shot. Wiggins provided insight that there is understanding from the rest of the guys to be better at making timely rotations to eliminate the second-chance opportunities the Pelicans were able to get.

Holmgren possesses such a unique skill set that he is capable of making Valanciunas unplayable. The Pelicans big man is far from the best at defending shot attempts from three-point range. Opposing players shoot 3.5 percent greater when guarded by Valanciunas on outside shots, which puts him in the bottom 10th percentile in the league. Holmgren went 2-6 from three-point range, but a higher volume and productivity in that area could force Pelicans coach, Willie Green, to play Larry Nance instead for more versatility and mobility on defense.

The Thunder know what they're getting offensively from Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams as shot-creators. Holmgren remains a dominant force on defense, but completely changes this team's trajectory with his potential offensively. Holmgren will look to continue his assertive play in Game 2 of this best-of-seven series on Wednesday, April 24 at 9:30 PM ET.