Highlights The Thunder dominated the Pelicans in Game 3 with balanced scoring and stifling defense.

Rookie Chet Holmgren shined defensively despite a modest offensive performance, notably making his presence felt in the paint.

OKC's tough defense has stifled the Pelicans, holding them to low scores consistently throughout the series.

Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder have arrived on the NBA Playoff scene in style.

The Thunder jumped out to a 3-0 series lead over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday with another dominant 106-85 win. Oklahoma City got it done by committee in Game 3, with three starters scoring over 20 points, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 24.

Holmgren was not one of those 20-point scorers on Saturday, finishing the afternoon with a modest six points on a 2-for-8 shooting effort. Whatever he left on the table on offense, he made up for on the other end of the floor, grabbing eight rebounds and blocking four shots as he made the paint his own.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault acknowledged his star rookie's difficult scoring night, but was encouraged by Holmgren's ability to impact the play without putting points on the board.

"I thought he dominated his minutes... Especially at the rim... He was a difference-maker in the game. Did an incredible job."

Strong Start to Holmgren's Playoff Career

Big man is averaging 15.6 PPG through first three playoff games

Holmgren has come as advertised, proving to be a versatile and unique big man throughout the regular season. The 21-year-old averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game as a rookie, shooting 53.0 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from beyond the arc.

The second-overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft has carried over his strong campaign into his first taste of the postseason, averaging 15.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game. Holmgren has 11 total blocks over the first three games of the series, which is more than the Pelicans have managed as a team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chet Holmgren is tied for third (with David Robinson) for the most blocks by a rookie through their first three NBA Playoff games. Only Sam Bowie (12) and Manute Bol (25) have more.

Holmgren's remarkable defensive effort was consistent with his team's stout defense on Saturday afternoon, holding the Pelicans to just 85 points. Daigneault credited the Thunder's ability to get stops for their 21 fastbreak points in the win.

"New Orleans was ready to play. We were ready to play. Our physicality again, our defense, focus on that end of the floor was really really good. We made them earn everything and I thought that set the tone for the game -that got us out on the break."

The Pelicans have found it difficult to find a chink in the Thunder's armor this year. OKC has held New Orleans to under 95 points in all three games so far in the series, and also held them to their season-low of 83 earlier this year.

Willie Green and Co. will get another shot at figuring out their stubborn opponents on Monday.