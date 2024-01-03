Highlights

Holmgren's stats place him among some of the best rookies in NBA history, with impressive scoring, rebounding, and shooting numbers.

He has outperformed fellow rookie Victor Wembanyama in key metrics, making him the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year according to betting odds.

Coming into the 2023-24 NBA campaign, the lion's share of the rookie hype was being generated by San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama, and with good reason.

The French national had been labeled by many as the greatest prospect since LeBron James before last June's NBA Draft. And through the first 40 percent of the season, he has looked like a superstar in the making on a regular basis.

As good as the soon-to-be 20-year-old has been, though, there's a chance that he's not even the best rookie hitting the hardwood this season. For his part, Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren is fresh off of capturing his second Rookie of the Month trophy for the Western Conference, and his numbers have been eye-popping for a first-year player.

However, when asked by ESPN's Tim MacMahon on Tuesday if he had proved anything with his early performance, the Gonzaga product made it clear that he still has a lot of work to do. And he did so in NSFW fashion, saying:

“I haven’t proved s**t. I’ve only played 30 games. Still got a long way to go.”

Holmgren is having an all-time great rookie season for OKC

2023–24 stats: 17.6 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 2.7 BPG, 54.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT%

Entering the 2022-23 campaign, fans in Oklahoma City and hoops pundits alike had incredibly high hopes for Holmgren, who was fresh off an All-American season with the Bulldogs.

Alas, a Lisfranc injury to his right foot that was suffered during a Pro-Am game in the 2022 offseason resulted in more than one surgery being performed, forcing him to miss the entirety of what would have been his rookie season.

To say that he has been making up for lost time during his long-delayed rookie year would be an understatement.

Through his first 32 appearances for OKC, Holmgren has averaged 17.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.7 blocks per game. Meanwhile, he's shooting 54.3 percent from the floor and 40.7 percent from behind the three-point line. It's a line that will place him alongside some of the Association's best-ever rookies if it holds.

Holmgren's Best Game (11/18 @ GSW) Category Stats Points 36 Rebounds 10 Assists 5 Steals 2 Blocks 2

Entering the season, only eight players in the league's annals had averaged 17-plus points, seven or more rebounds and two-plus blocks while converting more than half of their shot attempts, and it's quite the group — David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Shaquille O'Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, Alonzo Mourning, Pau Gasol, and Ralph Sampson.

And none of the above made more than a single three-point shot during their rookie seasons; Holmgren already has 55 triples to his credit.

Alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander injecting himself into the MVP conversation, Holmgren's efforts as the rare positive-impact rookie have played a key role in the Thunder's 2023-24 move up the Western Conference hierarchy. In his 959 minutes of action, Oklahoma City has outscored opponents by 189 points. Meanwhile, the Thunder are 23-9 and No. 2 in the West.

Holmgren is the Rookie of the Year frontrunner

Holmgren has outperformed Wembanyama in key metrics

The current Rookie of the Year odds at DraftKings have Holmgren as a minus-250 bet to take home the league's Rookie of the Year trophy. That makes him the clear betting favorite over Wembanyama, whose odds sit at plus-160. It's a scenario that was nearly unthinkable for many entering the season, but Holmgren has gained an advantage in multiple key areas.

As of this writing, Wembanyama leads all rookies in scoring at 18.9 points per game; he's also the top rebounder at 10.2 per contest. However, Holmgren has been exceedingly more efficient as a scorer, logging a mammoth effective field goal percentage at 61.5 (compared to a well-below-league-average 49.0 for Wembanyama).

Holmgren also has the lead in player efficiency rating (PER), 21.8 to 19.4.

NBA Rookie of the Year Odds Players Odds Chet Holmgren -250 Victor Wembanyama +160 Jaime Jaquez Jr. +4000 Dereck Lively II +15000

The fact that the Thunder are actually winning — and doing so at a greater rate than anticipated — also serves as a feather in Holmgren's. Nevertheless, Holmgren continues to work as if he hasn't actually accomplished anything yet, which may be a considerable factor in his success to this point.