Highlights The Mavericks and Thunder met for the first game of their Western Conference Semi-Final series on Tuesday night.

Thunder forward Jalen Williams' clutch scoring performance in the fourth quarter of Game 1 propelled his team to a 1-0 series lead over Dallas.

Center Chet Holmgren shared his thoughts on how his up-and-coming teammate performed to close out the contest.

The Oklahoma City Thunder hosted the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday to begin their highly anticipated playoff series in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. With each team sporting an NBA MVP award finalist in Dallas' Luka Dončić and Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, an unstoppable force was slated to meet an immovable object.

Although this series already featured plenty of star-power, another one has jumped into the fray in sophomore forward Jalen Williams. Williams has proven why he's become a rising star for the Thunder after averaging a career-high 19.1 points on 54 percent shooting from the floor in 2023-24, leading to a fourth place finish in Most Improved Player award voting. He further cemented his status by powering the offense in the fourth quarter of Game 1, leading his team to a 117-95 win and a 1-0 series advantage.

Williams' 10-point fourth quarter helped greatly in making a comeback unattainable for Dallas, and he totaled 18 points, five rebounds and five assists for the game. Although he didn't have a great night from the floor through the first three quarters, Williams connected on several huge three-pointers in the fourth to help Oklahoma City pull away. After the game, Thunder center and runner-up for the 2024 Rookie of the Year award, Chet Holmgren, talked to the media about how Williams' offensive spark changed the complexity of the game towards its conclusion.

"Dub does what he does in the fourth quarter and [he] got it going, and really opened up the game for us."

Although Williams' fourth quarter heroics are the latest edition of Oklahoma City's offense coming up big in the late stages of games, this is something the team has been doing all post-season long. Williams, Holmgren, Gilgeous-Alexander and many more have effectively led one of the best fourth quarter teams in the NBA Playoffs, contributing to their perfect 5-0 start in their quest for a championship.

How the Thunder have Closed Out their Playoff Competition

Oklahoma City's ability to turn on the afterburners in the second half leads to success

Throughout the first five games of the 2024 NBA Playoffs for the Thunder, their fourth quarters have been where the most separation occurs. When it comes down to winning time, Oklahoma City's defense becomes stifling, and the offense, more often than not, turns games from competitive to blow-outs in a matter of minutes. This latest example in Game 1 against the Mavericks sums up their post-season push to this point.

OKC Thunder 4Q - 2024 NBA Playoffs Game OKC 4Q FG% OKC Allowed 4Q FG% G1 vs. NOP 41.2% 37.5% G2 vs. NOP 63.2% 38.1% G3 vs. NOP 53.3% 25% G4 vs. NOP 42.9% 33.3% G1 vs. DAL 64.7% 30%

Oklahoma City led Dallas 96-87 with 8:29 remaining in the fourth quarter after a massive Kyrie Irving three-pointer on the right wing cut the lead from 12 to 9, keeping the Mavericks close. The Thunder made it their mission to finish the contest from that point on, as the Thunder would lead 113-89 with 3:16 left on the clock, courtesy of a game-ending 17-2 run.

What was more impressive than the barrage of three-pointers from Williams or the cutting ability of Holmgren was their incredible defensive effort. After a Dončić layup with 6:50 left to go, the Mavericks point total sat at 89 for the next four minutes and 35 seconds until an A.J. Lawson three-pointer put them back in the scoring column with 2:15 left.

The ability to score in bunches while completely turning off the faucet of their competition in the final frame has made the Thunder one of the most daunting teams to face off against in the playoffs, even against two of the best offensive players in the entire league in Dončić and Irving.

The scoring and play-making of Gilgeous-Alexander, the shot-blocking of Holmgren and the explosive scoring and defensive prowess of Williams look to continue their undefeated playoff run in Game 2.

Game 2 of the Mavericks vs. Thunder Western Conference Semi-Final series will take place on Thursday, May 9 at 9:30 PM ET inside the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. National Broadcast coverage is provided by ESPN/ABC.