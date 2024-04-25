Highlights Chet Holmgren shined in Game 2, scoring 26 points and leading the Thunder to victory.

The Thunder dominated the Pelicans in Game 2 with an efficient offense and lockdown defense on the other end.

The Pelicans struggled with turnovers, shooting, and defense, allowing the Thunder to score 132 points.

The Oklahoma City Thunder barely survived Game 1 against the No. 8 seeded New Orleans Pelicans. It was clear the playoff jitters were there for the young Thunder squad. But in Game 2, those jitters were nowhere to be found. Oklahoma City mauled New Orleans on Wednesday night to hold down the fort at home and take a 2-0 lead in their first-round series versus the Pelicans.

Chet Holmgren likely felt those nerves in Game 1, but after getting one postseason game under his belt, the 21-year-old rookie put together a spectacular performance in Game 2. Holmgren was a team-high +32 in 29 minutes and scored 26 points, which is the second-most by a Thunder rookie in a playoff game.

Chet Holmgren Game 2 Stats Category Stat Points 26 Rebounds 7 Blocks 2 FG-A 9-13 3P-A 3-6 Plus-Minus +32

With Holmgren off to a scorching start, his terrific first quarter set the tone for what eventually became a good old-fashioned beatdown by the Thunder. The 7-foot-1 center made all of his five shots, including three from beyond the arc, and went off for 15 points in the opening frame alone.

With this being only his second career playoff game, the future is certainly bright for Holmgren. He looked incredibly comfortable on the floor, especially as he torched the net in the first quarter. The Pelicans could not find an answer for the youngster from the jump and this gave quite a good indication of how Game 2 would go for both teams.

What Went Wrong For The Pelicans

Thunder dominated on both sides in Game 2

Game 1 sort of gave the Pelicans hope that they could use the slight veteran advantage they have to make this a close series against the young Thunder. But Game 2 showed that Oklahoma City is ready for the bright lights as it dominated both ends of the floor to blow out New Orleans on Wednesday night.

To answer the question above, everything pretty much went wrong for the Pelicans in Game 2. Offensively, they still could not find their rhythm as they scored 92 points for the second straight game. Once again, they shot below 30 percent from three (26.9 percent in Game 2) and made just 45.2 percent of their shots from the field. They were also careless with the basketball as they committed 18 turnovers on the evening.

Thunder vs. Pelicans Stats Comparison Category Thunder Pelicans FG% 59.0% 45.2% 3P% 48.3% 26.9% Assists 25 16 Turnovers 9 18

The difference, however, is that they let OKC score 132 points. The Pelicans allowed the Thunder, who finished the regular season as the most efficient three-point shooting team in the NBA, to shoot 48.3 percent (14-of-29) from beyond the arc and 59.0 percent from the field overall.

"He's the MVP of the League": Chet Holmgren on Gilgeous-Alexander

Chet endorses SGA for MVP after huge performance in Game 2

"I got one more thing to say," Holmgren said as he grabbed the mic from TNT sideline reporter Allie LaForce during the post-game interview.

“He’s too humble to say it, but this is the MVP right here. MVP of the league. I will say it for him because he won’t say it.” - Chet Holmgren

"This" refers to none other than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was recently named as one of the three finalists for MVP alongside Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić. Though Holmgren shone in just his second career playoff game, he went out of his way to give his flowers to the guy who led the Thunder in Game 2 with 33 points, three rebounds, and five assists on an efficient 13-of-19 shooting from the field.

As he has shown all season, Gilgeous-Alexander pretty much got what he wanted against a Pelicans team that did not give much resistance on the defensive end. From his patented mid-range jumpers to connecting on three of his five three-point shot attempts, SGA showed his entire repertoire in Game 2 to give OKC a commanding series lead over a Zion Williamson-less Pelicans team that is searching for answers after two sub-par outings.

With Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren combining for 59 points in just their second straight playoff game together, this is just the beginning of what could be the next great postseason duo for many years to come.