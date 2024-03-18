Highlights Chet Holmgren excels in defense with 2.7 blocks per game & a 109 DRtg.

Offensively, Holmgren averages 16.8 points & 39.1% 3P shooting.

The unique combination of defense and outside shooting sets Holmgren apart in his rookie season.

While Victor Wembanyama is far and away the favorite to win Rookie of the Year, fellow rookie Chet Holmgren is also having a stellar season. Missing last season (the year he was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder) due to a preseason injury, Holmgren was unfortunately placed in the same rookie class as the marvel prospect Wembanyama.

Fortunately, though, for both Holmgren and the Thunder, it is that Holmgren found himself in the rare position of spending a full season with an NBA team before his debut. Despite receiving little to no attention for a rookie of the year candidacy, Chet has been able to play well enough to help carry his team to the top of the Western Conference.

Or has his team been carrying him? Here’s a look at how good Chet Holmgren’s rookie season has actually been.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chet Holmgren is the first rookie to accumulate both 100 three-pointers and blocks, doing so in his 57th career game.

Defense Has Been Holmgren's Calling Card

With a big frame and agile reflexes, Holmgren is having an excellent defensive season

Holmgren’s 7-foot-1 height and 7-foot-6 wingspan are proving to be extremely effective on defense. Averaging 2.7 blocks and a little over half a steal a game, he’s been a big part of the Thunder’s top-five defense.

He currently has 162 total blocks, placing him at third most in the league. The Thunder have a defensive rating of 112.6.

Holmgren’s individual defensive rating is an even 109. While it doesn’t jump off the stat sheet like rookie Tim Duncan’s 95.3 or rookie Bill Walton’s 91.3, there's a reason for that.

The league has been trending towards extremely high-scoring games, hence this year’s midseason change to the officiating. Holmgren’s individual defensive rating is lower than most modern teams as a whole, and the fact that it’s within a single digit of the rookie defensive ratings of guys like Hakeem Olajuwon and Shaquille O’Neal is impressive.

Defensive Ratings Player DRtg Holmgren 109.0 Olajuwon 102.6 O'Neal 100.4

Holmgren Displaying Impressive Offensive Versatility

Despite not being the Thunder's primary scorer, Holmgren is scoring effectively

On the offensive end of the floor, Holmgren is averaging 16.8 points and 2.7 assists. He’s shooting 53.6 percent on an average of 11.8 shot attempts per game.

An aspect that stands out about Holmgren’s game, however, is his three-point shooting. Averaging 4.3 three-point attempts per game, he’s been able to sink 39.1 percent of them. That’s more attempts than Dirk Nowitzki, Kristaps Porziņģis, and Joel Embiid in their respective rookie seasons.

Three-Point Shooting Comparison Player 3P% 3PA Holmgren 39.1 4.3 Nowitzki 20.6 1.4 Porziņģis 33.3 3.4 Embiid 36.7 3.2

Of course, this isn’t a surprise, as over the past decade and a half, significantly more players have been taking significantly more three-point attempts.

For reference, Kevin Durant, one of the best three-point shooters of all time, averaged a 28.8 percent three-point percentage on a measly 2.6 attempts in his rookie season. Durant debuted in the 2007-08 season for the Seattle SuperSonics and was the number-one scoring option for the team.

But what is a surprise is the ability with which Holmgren does so. He has a true shooting percentage of 63.6 percent.

Another aspect that makes Holmgren’s situation a bit historically different from his center predecessors is his role within his organization. While many star rookie centers have been expected to helm their team, guys like Olajuwon, O'Neal, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Holmgren already has an MVP candidate on his team.

Thunder teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been putting up phenomenal numbers for the past few seasons, but this is his first year being a legitimate part of the MVP discussion. This may certainly limit the amount that Holmgren can do, but it has in no way been a hindrance to his game. His highest-scoring game was a 36-point outing.

With the number of shots he takes, types of shots he takes, and percentages from the field (along with his defensive acumen), Holmgren is quickly establishing himself as one of the most efficient players in the entire league, rookie or otherwise.

Unique Efficiency From a Big Man

The combination of defense and outside shooting makes him unlike any prospect ever

Although Holmgren's scoring may not be as much as rookie Olajuwan’s 20.6 ppg, Abdul-Jabbar's 28.8 ppg, or Wilt Chamberlain’s ridiculous 37.6 ppg, he’s playing with a more versatile toolset. Along with being the first rookie in the three-point era to accumulate both 100 three-pointers and blocks, he’s the first player to reach 150 blocks, assists, and threes this season. He accomplished that feat in 57 games.

He might not have the same presence in the paint as some of the greats, averaging only 7.8 rebounds per game, but the sheer amount of ways he can affect the game with his height, build and skill set make him a dominating force on the court nonetheless. Still only 21 years old, both his rebounding ability and strength improving is almost inevitable.

Another common theme with star rookie centers (at least in the modern era) is the amount of time they play. In their rookie seasons, Giannis Antetokounmpo played in 77 games, Porziņģis in 72 games, Rudy Gobert in 45 games, and Embiid in 31 games.

Although injury plays a role in these seasons being cut short, the sample size for these players’ rookie abilities is undeniably smaller. If Holmgren can stay healthy, he’s on pace to play in 80 games this season.

So not only is he putting up some of the most dynamic and efficient stats for a rookie ever, but he’s doing it on a nightly basis.

Closest Comparison Is an All-Time Great

Holmgren's size and versatility liken him to Bill Walton

Of any player, Holmgren seems to be the most comparable to rookie Bill Walton. Though Walton’s debut season in 1974-75 was cut short due to injury, his size and skill set produced a similar basic stat line.

Holmgren and Walton Comparison Stat Holmgren Walton PPG 16.8 12.8 RPG 7.8 12.6 APG 2.7 4.8 SPG 0.6 0.8 BPG 2.5 2.7 FG% 53.6% 51.3% FGA 11.8 9.9

Other than Walton’s physicality, the biggest difference in their game was the three-point attempts. True, three-point attempts weren’t expected from centers 50 years ago, but that extra facet to Holmgren’s game makes him that much more unique.

He may not be quite as good as any particular center, but Holmgren’s particular skill set makes him the kind of player the league has never seen. Wembanyama will win Rookie of the Year, but Holmgren is having himself a historical rookie season.