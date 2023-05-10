Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is set to get some major help in his development this year thanks to one player’s impact on the side, Albert Breer has claimed.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields certainly took a major step forward in his development in 2022. Even if the rest of the players on his team weren’t quite up to scratch (best exemplified by them having the worst record in the entire league), he gave Bears fans a reason to think that there might just be something to this guy.

His pass completion rate, touchdown percentage and quarterback rating all went in the right direction and perhaps most importantly, he really transformed his play as a runner as he went from just 420 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2021 to 1,143 and 8 in 2022, which given how important mobility is becoming in today’s game, is a pretty critical skillset to have.

If he can carry on that sort of rise in 2023, then he will well and truly be able to solidify his place as the Bears’ franchise quarterback and look to end their dreadful run of quarterbacks that have gone on since arguably Sid Luckman and George Blanda in the 1940s and 1950s.

And according to Albert Breer, one player that they picked up in the recent NFL Draft could play a big part in him taking a step forward.

Chicago getting one big Bear to help them out in 2023

Writing for SI.com, Breer pointed to the impact that first round draft pick, offensive tackle Darnell Wright is apparently making a big impression on those in charge at the Bears facility right now, and that his ‘freakish’ size and ability could set the foundation for Fields to improve in 2023:

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Monday that QB Justin Fields is “light-years ahead” of where he was a year ago, so I went looking for a little context on where Fields has taken those big steps.

What’ll be out there around Fields should help, too. First-rounder Darnell Wright shone at rookie minicamp over the weekend, and the Bears feel really good that the freakish tackle has answered some of the work ethic and drive questions that were asked about him predraft. One thing that helped Chicago was Getsy’s coaching Wright at the Senior Bowl—which allowed for both him and GM Ryan Poles to get an inside look at how the Tennessee product works through the week.

They challenged him there, and he answered the bell, so the Bears took him with the 10th pick, and as a result now could have a solid long-term bookend tandem in him and promising second-year man Braxton Jones.

Chicago Bears getting their house in order on the O-Line

It’s a cliché, but it certainly is true, that the offensive line can act as a pretty big factor to any team’s success, especially a young quarterback, just take a look at how Dak Prescott was able to flourish as a youngster with the Dallas Cowboys.

If Fields is given time in the pocket to throw, then he won’t have to rely on his legs so much to get out of trouble and can develop as a pocket passer in the process. He can of course also use them in designed runs, something that will also be more effective with better protection, and then we can really begin to see what Fields is made of at this level.