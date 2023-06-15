The Chicago Bears’ most pressing issue for the 2023 NFL season will be establishing if Justin Fields really is the man of the future, Albert Breer has claimed.

2022 was certainly a big year for the development for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, as he offered plenty of reasons to validate the team for taking him with the 11th pick during the 2021 NFL Draft after something of a tricky rookie season.

His pass completion rate, touchdown percentage and quarterback rating all went in the right direction and in an even bigger leap, he really established himself as a true mobile quarterback, as he went from just 420 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2021 to 1,143 and 8 in 2022.

But whilst the progress has been good, it still wasn’t enough to keep the Bears out of danger, as they ended up with the worst record in the league, and whilst there are a lot of factors at play, the better the quarterback, the more competitive the team can be.

Justin Fields needs give the Chicago Bears a better feel for what he can do

Writing in a mailbag column for SI.com, NFL writer Albert Breer spoke about what a ‘successful season’ would look like for the Bears, and one of the points he raised concerned the young quarterback, noting that Fields will be asked to do a bit more this season, and that should in turn lead to a better understanding of where he’s at in his development.

Breer did note though that if things don’t work out, that it isn’t out of the question that a new quarterback could be in their sights come 2024:

A clear read on where their future is with Justin Fields. Last year, OC Luke Getsy bent his offense to get the most out of Fields. Ideally, now, Fields will start coming back to him a little more, showing he can see the field faster, get rid of the ball quicker and throw it better in high-leverage situations (third-and-long, two-minute, red zone).

If that happens, then the Bears will be cooking with gas. If it doesn’t, they have the ammo to go back into the draft for a quarterback. But either way, they’ll want an answer. And I can say this—Fields is working like hell to give them the right one.

For Fields this really is going to be a case of just how big of a ‘leap’ he takes in 2023. If it’s another gradual one, then they might start to think about whether they should trade him in for another option, but if his passing game can take the strides that his running game did, then the Bears won’t need to think twice about keeping him.