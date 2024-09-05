Key Takeaways Caleb Williams has a strong supporting cast, which should ease his transition to the NFL.

The Chicago Bears are expected to run their offense through the passing game, putting pressure on Williams to perform at a high level.

Williams has the talent to be successful as a rookie and shouldn't be held to the same standard as most first-year quarterbacks.

Caleb Williams is looking to put an end to the Chicago Bears ’ quarterback curse. The Bears have swung big over the years, trading for Jaylon Cutler and drafting Mitchell Trubisky and Justin Fields early in the first round of the 2017 and 2021 drafts. Despite the palpable excitement that followed each acquisition, these runs all ended in disappointment.

Williams is the Bears’ latest attempt to fill the void, and fans are understandably ecstatic. However, with great power comes great responsibility. In order for Chicago to meet expectations, it will need high-level play from the USC product right out of the gates.

Caleb Williams Has A Strong Supporting Cast

Williams won’t have to do it alone as a rookie

Typically, No. 1 overall picks have to endure a lot as rookies. They’re often asked to be the saviors of failing franchises and expected to mask their teams’ shortcomings. Williams’ situation is quite different. The Bears went 7-10 last season and won four of their final six contests. Had the Bears not traded the first pick in the 2023 Draft to the Carolina Panthers , they wouldn’t have come close to landing Williams.

Chicago has one of the strongest wide receiver rooms in the league. D.J. Moore proved that he could be an "X" receiver last season and posted 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns. The Bears bolstered the unit in the offseason by adding Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers and selecting Rome Odunze out of Washington ninth overall in the draft.

This is a stark contrast to the Bears team that Justin Fields inherited in 2021. Chicago has three capable receivers who excel in different ways. Any attempt to take one out of the game through bracketing or play-calling will only make it easier to get the other two involved.

While the Bears' offensive line isn’t perfect, it has the makings of a solid group. Darnell Wright was one of the top rookie linemen a season ago and Braxton Jones has been a serviceable left tackle. There are questions on the inside, but assuming that Teven Jenkins can stay healthy for the majority of the team’s games, Chicago’s line has enough to avoid being a major liability.

The Bears Offensive Scheme Will Rely Heavily On Williams’ Play

Chicago’s offense will likely run through its quarterback

The addition of Williams has distracted many from another major offensive change. The Bears fired Luke Getsy from the offensive coordinator position and brought in Shane Waldron, who had spent the previous three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks . Waldron also worked under Sean McVay with the Los Angeles Rams and runs a creative offense that features pre-snap motion and three-receiver sets.

Getsy’s tenure in Chicago was defined by his distrust of his quarterback, especially when it came to throwing the football. As a result, the Bears' offense became bland and unimaginative. With the exception of a couple of trick plays, there was little innovation or ingenuity.

Chicago Bears Offensive Rankings Under Luke Getsy Stat 2022 2023 Points 23rd 18th Yards 28th 20th Passing Yards 32nd 27th Rushing Yards 1st 2nd

Waldron’s offense will look to ask more of its quarterback. In Seattle, Geno Smith had one of the best deep balls in 2022 and was asked to make difficult throws on a regular basis. Waldron also called a relatively small number of screens and second and long runs, putting most of the burden on Smith.

If the preseason is any harbinger of what the Bears' offense will look like this fall, Williams will have a lot on his plate. Full-field scans and deep dropbacks from under center are just a couple of things to watch for. The offense will be contingent on high-level quarterback play, and it’s up to Williams to provide it.

Williams Has The Talent To Be An Immediate Contributor

Williams should be ready to make a difference right away

Chicago has simply invested too much in its passing game not to air it out. This goes well beyond Williams. The Bears have given sizable extensions to Moore and Cole Kmet, traded for Allen, drafted Odunze ninth, and took Wright, one of the draft's best pass-blocking tackles, 10th overall in 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Bears are the only NFL franchise to never have a quarterback throw for 4,000 yards in a single season.

From a pure football standpoint, landing in Chicago is a major win for Williams. Whereas most top picks have to overcome major talent deficits, he has a team that can win right away and play to his strengths. But this means that Williams won’t have the same grace as many of his peers either. If the Bears don’t accomplish what they want this year, it won’t be because of the pass catchers or the coordinator; it will be because of their quarterback.

This is a lot of pressure to place on a 22-year-old’s shoulders, but the truth is, if Williams is the talent the Bears and the rest of the league have been led to believe, he should be up for the challenge. For much of the Bears’ existence, the quarterback position has been a hindrance.

Williams has the opportunity to change the narrative once and for all, and that mission begins on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans , when he can end a wild Week 1 trend for QBs drafted with the No. 1 pick.

