The Chicago Bears originally had the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They traded that pick to the Carolina Panthers, and in return they received star wide receiver D.J. Moore. At the time, the hype was building around the windy city, and many fans were excited that Justin Fields finally had a weapon to use.

Things didn't go according to plan, but thanks to the Panthers' ineptitude, the Bears will have Caleb Williams fall right into their lap. The excitement doesn't end there, though, as the Bears recently acquired another star wide receiver in Keenan Allen, giving their expected new quarterback a lot to work with.

Moore spoke with 670 The Score's Mully and Haugh Show about his fit alongside his new teammate:

It doesn't really matter to me. I know we've both talked about how we're going to complement each other. So I'm just looking forward to that. It might be a race to 1,000 (yards), but that's just a friendly competition. At the end of the day, if we're winning, whoever is catching the ball, I don't really care... His game has spoken for it all. He's a savvy route runner. He sets people up and makes people look silly out there. I'm looking forward to learning from him.

How Keenan Allen Fits Into Bears Offense

The dynamic route-runner will open up the offense.

First and foremost, the Bears are adding one of the most technically savvy receivers in the entire league. When healthy, Allen has been a star, and he's consistently produced throughout his career.

Keenan Allen's Production Over the Past Five Years Year Receptions Yards TDs 2023 108 1,243 7 2022 66 752 4 2021 106 1,138 6 2020 100 992 8 2019 104 1,199 6

Keenan has also made the pro bowl in six of the last seven years, with the only year he missed being the 2022 season, in which he played only 10 games. Aside from that season, Allen has at least 100 catches and 1000 yards in five of the last seven years, while playing in at least 13 games every year aside from 2022. Talk about consistency.

The last time the Bears took a quarterback in the first round, they made the mistake of not giving him enough weapons. They realized that, and added Moore before the 2023 season, but things still didn't work out. They've been clear to avoid making that same mistake with their next quarterback, especially with this signing. Now, how exactly will Allen help the offense?

With Fields out of the picture, and the Bears owning the first overall pick in a draft class with a consensus first overall pick, it's safe to assume Chicago will be taking Caleb Williams. As a result, the offense is going to look a bit different than it did under Fields.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic : Justin Fields' 171.6 passing yards per game since 2022 are the lowest of all qualifying quarterbacks.

Fields loved to throw the ball outside the numbers, and didn't like to throw it over the middle. With that in mind, it's not too hard for defenses to game plan accordingly. With a QB who rarely throws over the middle, and only one receiver with the ability to get open, it becomes hard for the passing game to find a rhythm.

Williams on the other hand loves to throw over the middle, and it's actually considered one of his strengths. Keenan Allen is one of the best route-runners in the league, and has made a living on routes over the middle of the field.

Having two dynamic route-runners and a quarterback who confidently throws down the middle of the field will make things open up tremendously for the Bears' offense.

In addition, more space means more yards after the catch. The Bears finished 27th in the league in yards after the catch last season. That was a result of the aforementioned space issues. However, defenses are going to have to prepare very differently for the Bears compared to last year.

The Bears will likely have a quarterback that can throw to all areas of the field, and with two star receivers, it's going to be very hard for opposing teams. More space means more room to run after the catch, which is something Chicago has been lacking for years.

Ultimately, D.J. Moore has a reason to be as excited as he is about his new teammate. Moore's whopping total of 136 targets last year will likely go down in 2024, but he'll have many more opportunities to get the ball in the open field, something that was tough to accomplish for the Bears' offense in 2023.

