Justin Fields is set for a pretty big year in his progression as the Chicago Bears quarterback this season, but ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky thinks that his progress could be pretty significant one.

2022 was the year that Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields showed the world that he was slowly but surely becoming a player that might just have a future in the National Football League going forward, even if the surrounding players might not have been up to much.

His pass completion rate, touchdown percentage and quarterback rating all went in the right direction and perhaps most importantly, he really transformed his play as a runner as he went from just 420 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2021 to 1,143 and 8 in 2022, which given how important mobility is becoming in today’s game, is a pretty critical skillset to have.

If he can carry on that sort of rise in 2023, then he will well and truly be able to solidify his place as the Bears’ franchise quarterback and look to end their dreadful run of not being able to have a solid, reliable, talented, long-term solution at the position.

But ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky thinks that there might be even more to come from him this season.

Justin Fields fires himself onto the NFL’s big table

Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up, former NFL quarterback Orlovsky proclaimed that given the changes that the Bears have gone through this offseason in terms of personnel on the offensive side of the ball to help him play even better than he did last season, even comparing his growth to that of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during his third year in the league.

Video: Dan Orlovsky backs Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields to play a part in MVP race:

Dan Orlovsky going just a bit too early on Justin Fields

Whilst it certainly would be nice for someone like Fields to emerge as an MVP candidate (quite frankly, the more players that do, the better, becasue that’ll mean great play around the whole of the league), for Fields to make the jump and put himself in the category of Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts or the aforementioned Allen might be a little bit too far for him to make this season.

Not saying it can’t happen, for all the reasons that Orlovsky laid out there is an outside chance it will, but he’d also need the other big names around the league to drop a little bit in their performances to be considered amongst them, and it’s very hard to see that happening.