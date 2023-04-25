Chicago Bears fans had one overwhelming reaction to the news that the Green Bay Packers had traded away quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

After months of speculation, weeks of backs and fourths, and multiple reports about what the deal was eventually going to be worth, the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers finally came to an agreement to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers between the two sides.

What this essentially means is that the NFC North is set to look an awful lot different in the coming years. Since Rodgers became the Packers’ quarterback in 2008, the division has predominantly been dominated by the men from Wisconsin, with 8 wins for the Packers, 5 for the Minnesota Vikings and 2 for the Chicago Bears. On top of that, the Packers are the only ones to have reached an won a Super Bowl, whilst the furthest any of the other teams got were the NFC Championship game, the Vikings doing so twice in 2009 and 2017 and the Bears in 2010 (where they lost to Rodgers and the Packers).

On top of that, Rodgers has compiled a 59-24-1 record against the NFC North as a whole and an impressive 24-5 record against the Bears specifically. Which is why it was no surprise to see that a number of people were very happy to see him leave.

Chicago Bears get the Aaron Rodgers party started

Upon hearing the news that the trade had been made official the teams have yet to confirm it and there hasn’t been an introductory press conference, although there are some pretty conclusive tweets from the Jets), the Bears made it pretty clear how they felt about this news with a pretty simple tweet:

This was pretty quickly latched onto by a number of Bears fans, who couldn’t contain their excitement at the news that the man who had given them so much torment over the years won’t be bothering them for too much longer:

Sorry to rain on the Chicago Bears parade

You can understand why the Bears might feel so much joy at this moment, with a team that could well be on the rise in the coming years with Justin Fields at quarterback, they can feel confident that things might be turning around for them.

Although they should perhaps keep in the back of their mind that the NFL scheduling model means that they might have to play Rodgers one more time if things line up the right way in 2024, and it would kind of be fitting if he were to beat them one more time before he retired (if he indeed plays in 2024).