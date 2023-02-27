Justin Fields may well be remaining a member of the Chicago Bears afterall following a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

2022 was the year that Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields showed the world that he was slowly but surely becoming a player that might just have a future in the National Football League going forward, even if the players around him might not have been up to much.

His pass completion rate, touchdown percentage and quarterback rating all went in the right direction and perhaps most importantly, he really transformed his play as a runner as he went from just 420 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2021 to 1,143 and 8 in 2022, which given how important mobility is becoming in today’s game, is a pretty critical skillset to have.

Sadly though the surrounding players couldn’t quite show the same level of improvement as he did, as the Bears wound up going 3-14, which was the worst record in the league, meaning they ended up with the #1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Justin Fields is just the man the Chicago Bears need to turn things around

The Bears now have a choice to make, do they use the #1 pick on a new quarterback despite Fields’ progress, use it on another player, or trade back and use the picks to get more talent through the door that might help them to get them back on the right track?

Claims from last week suggested the Bears might be looking to trade Fields away, possibly to then still cash in on the picks and then use the multitude of picks to build the team. However, people around the NFL tend to think that the Bears will keep Fields around, as Jeremy Fowler explained on SportsCenter on Sunday (quoted by Bleacher Report):

Now, Justin Fields, different scenario because the Bears have the No. 1 pick and most teams I've talked to do expect the Bears to keep Justin Fields.

They say, look, this is a player who kept them in games they had no business staying in last year. But, if they have a high ranking on Bryce Young or one of these quarterbacks, they could certainly look into it. The expectation is that they’d move out of that No. 1 pick, but we’ll see.

If you think you have your quarterback of the future, which based on this season, Fields might just be, and don’t need to take one at the top of the draft, then it does make sense to trade the pick away to one of the teams around the league that are desperate for it, especially if you can get a lot back in return.