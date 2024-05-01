Highlights Bears GM Poles prioritized selecting Rome Odunze due to his rare talent & size, providing a game-changing player for the Bears.

Poles secured a QB-WR connection for the future by drafting both Odunze and USC's Caleb Williams in the top 10.

Odunze will be a key part of the Bears' plans for the upcoming season.

Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles explained how the team never wavered about selecting former Washington Huskies receiver Rome Odunze with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday.

Rome was at the top of our list... there's certain guys you don't pass up on, and Rome is one of them.

Poles made tidal waves in the draft by selecting both Odunze and former Heisman winner and USC quarterback Caleb Williams first overall, securing their QB-WR connection for the future.

They could have easily acquired more picks by trading the No. 9 pick, especially considering they added a significant receiving weapon via trade, but Poles believes Odunze was one of those rare, generational prospects on whom the team simply could not pass.

Odunze Is A Game-Changer For Bears

Poles is getting a big target lined up wide

Credit: Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears wide receiver room needed help. Number one D.J. Moore, who finished 2023 with 1,364 yards receiving, was the only Bears receiver to eclipse 500 yards last year. The team traded a fourth-rounder for All-Pro receiver Keenan Allen earlier this offseason, but at 32 years old, the WR room needed an injection of youth.

Odunze brings plenty to the table, which is why Poles never wavered from selecting the 6-foot-3, 212-pound wide receiver:

It's hard to find a guy that's that big and that talented at the receiver spot, and on top of that, being an unbelievable human being as well... There was no movement off of Rome at all.

Odunze was a two-time All-Pac-12 selection and a unanimous Associated Press All-American in 2023. In his final season, he pulled in 92 receptions for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns as a core piece that helped lead Washington to the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Odunze turns 22 this June and joins a Bears receiver room that only had 10 receiving touchdowns last season, eight of which were hauled in by Moore. The Bears' running backs and tight ends combined for nearly the same number of scores through the air, with Cole Kmet, Khalil Herbert, D'Onta Foreman, and Mercedes Lewis combining for nine.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Rome Odunze was not only extremely productive in his final year at Washington, but he was also efficient as they came: he averaged 17.8 yards per catch in 2023, good for fourth among WRs with 90+ targets.

Poles' certainty surrounding the Odunze selection in the face of what was likely a significant haul of draft capital being offered for the No. 9 pick should excite Bears fans for the upcoming season: Poles and company are ready to win now, finally.

He had a lot of faith in taking the wideout, and it will be interesting to see how quickly Odunze and Williams connect considering all the other mouths the No. 1 pick will have to feed in 2024 with Moore, Allen, and Kmet also running routes for Chicago.

Source: Pat McAfee Show

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.