Highlights The Chicago Bears are hiring Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator.

Waldron has a strong track record after having worked with several successful coaches and teams.

Waldron will play a key role in developing the Bears' quarterback, whether it's Justin Fields or a rookie they select in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

Following a 7-10 season that saw them win four of their last six games, the Chicago Bears opted to keep Matt Eberflus as their head coach but fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

And after an exhaustive search in which they interviewed nine candidates, the Bears will be bringing in former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to replace Getsy, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Waldron, 44, has worked with several of the NFL's best coaches over the years. In his early days in the league, he won two Super Bowls as an executive with the New England Patriots and later served under Bill Belichick as an assistant coach.

He also served as a passing game coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams under Sean McVay before making the jump to Seattle to work alongside Pete Carroll.

The Bears have an important decision to make for Shane Waldron this offseason

Waldron will have either Justin Fields or a rookie at quarterback in 2024

The current starter at quarterback for the Bears is, of course, Justin Fields, who has electric talent as both a runner and a passer but has yet to live up to his full potential. The former Ohio State standout will get more expensive this year, and Chicago needs to decide soon if they're going to keep him.

Thanks to last year's trade with the Carolina Panthers that brought D.J. Moore to the Windy City, the Bears own the first overall pick in this year's draft and also have their own selection at No. 9. With that No. 1 pick, the team has the option of resetting yet again under center with a rookie quarterback like Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.

Whether they go with a rookie or with Fields, Waldron is sure to play a significant role in the quarterback's development, as he's been both a quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator in the past. Under his watch, Geno Smith went from a backup to a Pro Bowler a season ago and was named the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year.

Waldron will also be tasked with getting the most out of some other impressive weapons. Moore has developed into a true No. 1 receiver on the outside, and Chicago also features a solid tight end in Cole Kmet and a strong and young running back duo in Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson.