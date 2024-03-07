Highlights The Chicago Bears have signed Jaylon Johnson to a massive $76 million contract with $54.4 million guaranteed.

The Chicago Bears are getting down to business.

Prior to the start of the legal free agent tampering period on March 11, the Bears signed their CB1, Jaylon Johnson, to a massive four-year, $76 million contract, $54.4 of which is fully guaranteed, the team announced.

With that, GIVEMESPORT's second-ranked free agent CB is off the market, and general manager Ryan Poles couldn't be happier about it.

We're extremely excited to be able to keep Jaylon here for the next four years. He's an integral part of our defense and his leadership will help our team continue to ascend. We want to thank Chris Ellison for helping get this extension done.

The move comes two days after the Bears put the franchise tag on Johnson, which would have paid him $19.8 million for the 2024 campaign. Now, the Bears save a little bit of money, as Johnson's contract computes to a $19 million AAV, which would be fifth-most for a cornerback in the NFL.

His contract's total value ranks him seventh among his fellow cornerbacks, but his $54.4 in guarantees is nearly $10 million more than any other player at his position.

Johnson is One of the League's Premier Cover Corners

Bears have more needs to fill after securing Johnson's contract

The Chicago Bears' CB1 has been one of the league's most underrated corners since he was drafted, and he finally got the respect he deserves this past season with a Pro Bowl nod, Second-Team All-Pro honors, and this shiny new contract.

There are few corners as technically skilled as Johnson, whose footwork, hand placements, and jam technique put most defensive backs to shame. He's got prototypical corner size at 6'0" and 195 pounds, meaning he's light enough to move laterally with quicker receivers and tall enough to bang bodies with the bigger receivers down the field.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jaylon Johnson had one of the better seasons for a cover corner in recent memory in 2023, finishing with the lowest average yards per target (4.8) and the third-lowest passer rating when targeted (50.9) among CBs last year.

His interception totals have been light, though that's mostly because teams have shied away from throwing at Johnson's side of the field, as he was only targeted about thrice per game. He allowed a scant 279 yards this year, and he's never given up a completion percentage (when targeted as the primary defender) greater than 60% in his career.

Alongside Kansas City Chiefs' cornerback L'Jarius Sneed—who just received the franchise tag—Johnson was projected to be the top cornerback on the market this offseason. His contract secures his place in Chicago, and makes him one of the highest paid corners in the league going forward.

There are long-term questions about his health, as Johnson has had injury issues in the past (he's missed 14 total games over his four-year career). At just 25 years old, though, Johnson will be smack dab in the middle of his prime throughout the length of this contract.

The Bears entered the day with the fifth-most cap space in the NFL (roughly $57.5 million). The team has plenty of needs to address, including elsewhere in the secondary, though their most important decision this offseason will come at the game's most important position.

With the first overall pick in the NFL Draft for the second straight year, the team must deliberate on Justin Fields' future—and quickly—with Caleb Williams (USC), Jayden Daniels (LSU), and Drake Maye (UNC) all readily available. Whatever choice they make will have humongous consequences for the team and the league at large.

Whether they get that decision right will be the most important question when grading their offseason. For now, the Bears can be satisfied that they secured one of the league's lockdown defenders for years to come.

