Highlights The Chicago Bears drafted Justin Fields in 2021 with the idea that he would become their franchise quarterback for a long time to come

Through 2+ seasons, Fields has yet to live up to those expectations, and his start to the 2023 season has led many to start considering the possibility that he will not be able to live up to his potential

Chicago looked to put Fields in a better situation this year by beefing up the offensive line and trading for top wideout DJ Moore

In the history of the NFL, only the Chicago Bears franchise has not yet had a 4,000-yard passer. In 2021, the team leaned towards changing that narrative by drafting quarterback Justin Fields out of Ohio State University with the 11th pick in the first round of the NFL draft that year. Fields was highly touted as one of, if not the best quarterback in college football coming out of the draft in 2021.

However, after two full seasons plus the start of the 2023 campaign as a sample, there still seem to be more questions than answers at the quarterback position, as things have begun to sour with Chicago Bears fans as they continue to await a true franchise quarterback. Is Justin Fields still the guy that the Chicago Bears thought they were drafting in the first round just a few years ago? Will they continue to move forward with him as their franchise quarterback?

Read More: Who were the 10 worst NFL coaches of the past 25 years?

Justin Fields of Dreams & Nightmare

Former Bears head coach Matt Nagy and team ownership selected Fields due to the possibility that he could operate as a dual-threat option in the NFL, just as he had in college. During his first season in the league in 2021, Fields started 10 games and posted a completion percentage of just 58.9% while going 2-8. These growing pains were to be expected from an NFL rookie, however.

At the conclusion of his rookie season, coach Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace were fired, largely due to their ineptitude on the offensive side of the ball. Since Nagy came from the Andy Reid coaching tree, he had been expected to produce exponential growth in the offensive numbers and, at a minimum, a competent NFL offense, but that was not the case in his four years on the job.

The team hired Matt Eberflus, former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator, in place of Nagy in 2022, and also brought in offensive coordinator Luke Getsy with the hopes that he could bootstrap the development of Justin Fields. Despite playing with less than stellar offensive talent, including a porous offensive line, the star quarterback saw improvements in 2022 and continued to impress with his running ability.

Read More: Aaron Rodgers and the worst NFL injuries suffered on MetLife Stadium's turf

Can Justin Fields continue to rely solely on his running?

In Week 9 of the 2022 season, Fields ran for 178 yards, an NFL single-game regular season record for a QB, but the Bears still lost. He followed that up by becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to run for 140 yards in back-to-back games the next week, but Chicago lost again. Despite ending the season with 1,143 rushing yards (second all-time for a quarterback), the Bears finished with the worst record in football (3-14), while Fields led the league in fumbles (16) and sacks taken (55).

During the 2023 offseason, the Bears traded for former Carolina Panthers star receiver DJ Moore to finally provide Justin Fields with a legitimate number-one option on the outside. During his five seasons with the Panthers, Moore accumulated 327 receptions for 5,330 yards and 21 touchdowns.

These numbers were produced despite the team never finishing with more than seven wins during Moore’s time in Carolina. The Bears also addressed the protection up front for Fields by drafting offensive tackle Darnell Wright in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft and signing guard Nate Davis in free agency.

In the opening week of the 2023 season, the Bears lost to the rival Green Bay Packers 38-20. The glaring problem in that game was Fields’ apparent regression in terms of reading defenses, as he finished the game with 216 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Fields is only in his second season in offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s system, but the returns have yet to manifest themselves into wins or into a positive progression for Fields.

During Week 2's 27-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Fields seemed out of sorts and hesitant to throw the football. He took four sacks in the first half alone. Despite having more than enough time in the pocket to find open receivers, Fields appears reluctant to release the ball in a timely manner, which is giving opposing teams the chance to collapse on him.

Fields finished the game 16 of 29 for 211 yards with one touchdown, two interceptions, and six sacks. Bears fans are collectively expressing their displeasure across social media with his lackluster performance. So, is it likely that Fields and Luke Getsy will finally get on the same page to help Fields reach his full potential? Right now, all signs are pointing to no.

Considering the quality of quarterbacks that are expected to be entering the 2024 draft, it might behoove the Bears to start considering a move away from Fields if the results and performances in a pretty weak NFC don't start to improve quickly.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read More: Tom Brady: Greatest rivals of the 7-time Super Bowl champion, including Mahomes & Manning