The Chicago Bears have fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, according to reports, leaving them in need of two new coordinators for the 2024 season.

Several of Getsy's other offensive coaches were also fired, including QB coach Andrew Janocko.

The Chicago Bears are making progress in the reshaping of their coaching staff.

The team had lengthy meetings with Matt Eberflus on Monday and Tuesday that resulted in Chicago officially expecting to bring the embattled head coach back for 2024, the team announced on Wednesday.

However, Eberflus will be working with a new support staff. After dismissing their defensive coordinator, Alan Williams, early in the 2023 campaign, the Bears have now parted ways with their offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy, as well, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Several other members of Getsy's offensive staff, including quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko, receivers coach Tyke Tolbert, running backs coach Omar Young, and assistant tight ends coach Tim Zetts, were also shown the door on Wednesday. Getsy and his staff were unable to get the tune out of franchise quarterback Justin Fields that the franchise was hoping for, which likely contributed to their firing.

Getsy worked on the rival Green Bay Packers staff for three years before getting the Bears' offensive coordinator job in 2022. Over the span of his two seasons leading the Chicago offense, the unit was ranked 19th in points scored and 24th in total offense.

Bears must prioritize OC search over the coming weeks

Ahead of a pivotal offseason at QB, Bears must hire the right person to run the offense

The Bears are staring down the barrel of a decision that will define the franchise for years to come: should they keep Justin Fields, betting on further development from the Ohio State product, or should they use the number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Caleb Williams or some other quarterback prospect?

Regardless of what they decide to do, the turnover on the offensive coaching staff is necessary and substantial, with Janocko and several others following Getsy out the door. Given that head coach Matt Eberflus will be sticking around, the Bears will likely see a schematic shift to their offensive philosophy sans Getsy, as Eberflus will remain focused on the defensive side of the ball.

In terms of available replacements, the Bears are entering a loaded coaching market. Arthur Smith is now available after some rough seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, but before that he was guiding Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry through career seasons in Tennessee. Greg Roman, the architect behind Lamar Jackson’s MVP season and a Baltimore Ravens rushing attack that leads the NFL since 2018, could be a strong fit if the Bears hold onto Fields.

If they’re looking to avoid retreads, Zac Robinson of the Los Angeles Rams might appeal to Chicago. A disciple of the famed Sean McVay coaching tree, Robinson has been working under McVay for five years and is currently the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Rams.

If the Bears want to encourage further development from Fields as a passer, or if they want to give their first overall pick a fresh offensive mind to learn from, Robinson could be the right hire.

The Bears gained some valuable momentum over the second half of the 2023 season, finishing on a 7-6 run after starting the year 0-4. Chicago has to get their quarterback decision right this offseason, and they can set themselves down that path by replacing Getsy properly.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.

Source: Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero