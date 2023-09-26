Highlights The Chicago Bears have been on a 13-game losing streak since their last victory on October 24, 2022, leaving fans and players frustrated.

Quarterback Justin Fields is facing criticism for his poor performance and reluctance to run the ball, and he has blamed coaching for his struggles.

The Bears' defensive coordinator resigned due to alleged inappropriate activity, adding to the team's troubles in the first month of the 2023 campaign.

The date was Sunday, October 24th, 2022, and it was a lovely fall day for football. Unbeknownst to Chicago Bears fans, it would be the last time that the team would triumph in a regular season game (a 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots) in nearly a full calendar year.

After a 41-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3, the Bears ran their losing streak up to 13 games. If they lose one more, they will have gone on one of the top 20 longest losing streaks in NFL history. Considering all the positive vibes and talk of progression for third-year quarterback Justin Fields during the 2023 offseason, just how have the Bears managed to maintain this losing streak for so long?

How The Chicago Bears Became The Laughingstock Of The NFL

The days between Chicago's Week 2 loss and their Week 3 drubbing were ones to forget for the Bears. The team's 27-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2 was brutal to watch for Bears fans as franchise quarterback Justin Fields struggled while throwing for just 211 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. But even more jarring than the box score statistics was Justin Fields' lack of vision and awareness in the pocket.

On the following Wednesday, also known as media or press conference day, reporters had an opportunity to grill Fields about his poor showing to start 2023 and his reluctance to run the football. Last season, Fields ran for 1,143 yards, though also led the league in fumbles (16) and sacks taken (55), so it was a surprise to see the former Ohio State University standout remain in the pocket with running lanes available.

During the media session, Fields mentioned that he was thinking too much while on the field and that he needs to be more instinctive. When pressed on the reason why he is thinking too much, the quarterback brought coaching as a possible culprit. Check out his full quote in the tweet below:

Once the news spread that, for better or for worse, Fields was placing blame on the coaches for his struggles, he gathered reporters together later that day to release another statement, this time walking back his earlier assertions and putting all the onus on himself to be better:

“I'm not blaming anything on the coaches, I'm never going to blame anything on the coaches. I'm never going to blame anything on my teammates. Whatever happens in the game, I will take all the blame. I don't care if it's a dropped pass, it should have been a better pass. Put it on me. Never when you hear anything come out of my mouth to where I will blame it on somebody else in this organization, my teammates, never will you hear that. I just want to clear that up.”

A Week From Hell For The Chicago Bears

Things are going just as poorly on the other side of the ball. The Bears announced that defensive coordinator, Alan Williams, resigned to “step back and take care of [his] health and family.” However, since that time, it has been revealed that Williams allegedly resigned due to what has worryingly been called “inappropriate activity,” according to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter. The NFL reporter also divulged that the Bears human resources department was involved in the decision for Williams to resign.

And if all that wasn’t enough, just days before the team was demolished 41-10 by the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3, there was over $100,000 worth of equipment stolen from the team facility. The stolen equipment was reported to include utility vehicles, and lawn mowers. The utility vehicles were reportedly driven through a fence that was torn down by the suspects.

Is All Lost For Justin Fields As The Future Of The Franchise?

Justin Fields has immense talent, which is why the team traded up to the 11th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select him. His 1,143 yards rushing last season was second all-time, and he has shown flashes in the passing game over his first two-plus seasons. The questions are far from being answered about whether Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is the right person for the job either.

In just his second season, Eberflus does not yet seem to have his hand on the team's pulse, offensively or defensively. This has been proven out through the first three weeks of the season as the Bears started 0-3 and Fields threw for a measly 526 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Despite having a defensive background, Eberflus was brought aboard to help develop Fields along with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. If things don’t change soon, the Windy City may blow the head coach and offensive coordinator right out of town. And it's not like they've done a job with the defense either, which allowed the second-most points and fourth-most yards through three weeks.

Calling out coaches in postgame pressers, coordinators resigning under worrying circumstances, the stadium getting ransacked, and a losing streak that is getting close to its first birthday—these are truly troubling times in Chicago. If you are a Bears fan, stay strong, because it can only get better from here... right?

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

