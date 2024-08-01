Highlights The Chicago Bears own the second-most regular-season wins in NFL history, trailing only the rival Green Bay Packers.

The Chicago Bears have never defeated the Houston Texans on the road.

The Bears will visit Houston to take on the Texans in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season.

One of just two franchises to play every single NFL season since the league was founded in 1920, the Chicago Bears have accomplished quite a bit in their 100-plus years of existence.

They won eight pre-merger NFL titles and added to their championship total with a 46-10 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 20, which remains one of the biggest blowouts in Super Bowl history. They're also responsible for the most lopsided victory in league history due to their 73-0 win over the team now known as the Washington Commanders in the 1940 NFL Championship Game.

Heading into the 2024 campaign, the Bears also sit comfortably in second place on the all-time regular-season wins list with 793, trailing only the Green Bay Packers, who are six up at 799. However, the Bears have a leg up on their longtime rivals when it comes to Hall of Famers, as 39 enshrinees in Canton have donned a Chicago uniform, the most of any franchise. The Packers rank second in that department with 34.

But despite the long list of things the Bears have accomplished, there's one thing they haven't done and that's beat the Houston Texans on the road. Granted, the Texans have only been a thing since 2002, and it's not as if the two teams square off all that often given how the NFL schedule is constructed.

Nevertheless, it's still worth noting because Chicago has beaten every other team in the league away from the friendly confines of Soldier Field. The Bears will get their shot at a little franchise history when they visit the Texans in Week 2 of the 2024 season for a prime-time matchup on Sunday Night Football.

The Chicago Bears Have Never Beaten the Houston Texans on the Road

While road wins against every other team obviously isn't the most common topic among NFL fans, or even close to being the most important thing for a franchise to accomplish, it's somewhat entertaining because not every team has done it.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Chicago Bears are one of seven NFL teams to have never beaten the Houston Texans on the road.

We won't get into every single scenario here, but just taking Houston into account, the Bears are only one of seven teams to have never defeated the Texans on the road, the others being the Arizona Cardinals (0-3), Atlanta Falcons (0-3), Detroit Lions (0-2), Miami Dolphins (0-5), New Orleans Saints (0-3), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-3).

The Lions will get their chance to remove the goose egg in 2024 when they visit Houston in Week 10, as will the Dolphins in Week 15.

As for the Bears, they've only had two chances at the Texans on the road, losing 31-24 on December 28, 2008, and by a score of 23-14 on September 11, 2016. The teams' last two meetings both came at Soldier Field, with the Bears taking a 36-7 win on December 13, 2020, and a 23-20 victory on September 25, 2022. Those two victories are the only two for Chicago in six total games against Houston.

Again, as the Texans didn't enter the league until 2002, it's not as if every team has had many chances to notch a road victory against them. But it's not as if they're the only franchise that has affected this stat from an overall standpoint.

For instance, heading into the 2023 season, the Cincinnati Bengals had never beaten the Arizona Cardinals on the road, a blemish they rectified with a 34-20 victory in Week 5. But they've still never defeated the Minnesota Vikings away from Cincinnati, going 0-6 in the North Star State.

And how about the New York Jets' history with the Philadelphia Eagles? Like the Bears and Texans, the two don't play overly often, as they're in different conferences. But before Gang Green took down Jalen Hurts & Co. in Week 6 of the '23 campaign, they had never beaten the Eagles no matter where the game was played, going 0-12 in their first dozen meetings.

Still, that 20-14 win last year was at MetLife Stadium, so they've still never won in Philadelphia and won't get that chance until 2027, maybe in 2026, depending on how the records play out in 2025. So this stat is a thing, no matter how inane it may be.

The Bears and Texans are set to square off at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, September 15, at 7:20 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

