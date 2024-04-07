Highlights The Chicago Bears took Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, eight spots ahead of Patrick Mahomes.

The Bears missed out on quarterback Joe Montana in 1979, perhaps costing themselves a dynasty.

Chicago traded a first-round selection for QB Rick Mirer, who went 0-3 as a starter in his lone year in the Windy City.

Did the Chicago Bears make a mistake by trading quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a sixth-round draft pick? That remains to be seen. However, as the owners of the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Bears decided Fields, their first pick in 2021 (11th overall), was no longer in their plans.

The Bears seemingly believe USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the next leader of the team, and it's widely expected they'll select him with the No. 1 overall pick. Is that a mistake? That answer won't be known for a couple of years.

What is known is that the Bears, like all NFL teams, have made some serious draft mistakes. We dug a little deep and came up with Chicago's five biggest blunders regarding the NFL draft.

1 Trading Up To Draft Mitchell Trubisky in 2017

Mitchell Trubisky, not Patrick Mahomes, was the Bears' big selection in 2017

Despite the reputation he developed throughout his career, Mitchell Trubisky wasn't nearly as bad with the Bears as most people think and is actually (albeit sadly) one of the greatest QBs in franchise history. But this really isn't about Trubisky's performance in Chicago.

The Bears had just released longtime quarterback Jay Cutler, and they had only Mike Glennon and Mark Sanchez on their depth chart. It was clear they needed someone to run the offense, and it was obvious they were thinking QB with their first pick (No. 3) in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Cleveland Browns picked first and selected Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett. That's just about when the Bears panicked. With the San Francisco 49ers on the clock, the Bears traded four picks to the Niners to move up one spot. Chicago traded the No. 3 pick, a third-round pick, a fourth-round pick, and a third-rounder in 2018. In return, they got the No. 2 pick.

Mitchell Trubisky vs. Patrick Mahomes Stat Mitchell Trubisky Patrick Mahomes Seasons 7 7 Games/Starts 69/57 96/96 Record 31-26 74-22 Comp% 64.1 66.5 Pass Yards 12,536 28,424 Pass TD 72 219 Interceptions 48 63 Rating 85.5 103.5 Pro Bowl 1 6 All-Pro 0 3 NFL MVP 0 2 Super Bowl Wins 0 3 Super Bowl MVP 0 3

With that pick, they selected Trubisky, who lasted four seasons in Chicago. Since he left the Bears, Trubisky has had uneventful stints with the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's now back in Buffalo.

Many Bears fans would label Trubisky as a bust, but that's a bit unfair as he went 29-21 as a starter for Chicago. In his second year in the Windy City, he went 11-3 and made the Pro Bowl. Trubisky isn't the reason this is No. 1 on the list. It's more about the execution of the pick and what the Bears left on the board.

Giving up loads of draft capital to move up one spot is bad enough. Taking Trubisky and leaving Patrick Mahomes, who went eight picks later and is now a two-time NFL MVP, a three-time Super Bowl champion, and a three-time Super Bowl MVP with the Kansas City Chiefs, is the killer.

2 Veering Off the Joe Montana Plan in 1979

Joe Montana should have been throwing passes for the Bears

If the Bears simply stuck to their plan, their legacy may have been much different. In fact, the whole NFL landscape would've changed.

During the 1979 NFL Draft, the Bears had a plan. If Notre Dame quarterback Joe Montana were still there in the third round, they'd scoop him up. They ran mock draft after mock draft, and the plan was the same: Montana to the Bears if he's still on the board.

“For a month prior to the draft, whenever we would do a mock, we’d get to the third round, and if Montana was there, we were going to take him,” said Jerry Vainisi, who was the Bears’ treasurer at the time and later became general manager, per The Athletic. “There was no other possibility.”

Montana was on the board when the Bears were scheduled to pick in Round 3 at No. 66 overall. Vainisi took the magnet with Montana’s name on it and placed it with their other picks in the draft. General manager Jim Finks hesitated, saying, "Let's talk about this some more."

The Bears already had three quarterbacks: Bob Avellini, Vince Evans, and Mike Phipps.

“We would be muddying the waters with another quarterback,” Finks said to the group and then focused on the lack of depth behind running back Walter Payton. At the last moment, Montana's magnet was returned, and the Bears selected running back Willie McClendon from Georgia.

Willie McClendon Bears Stats Seasons 4 Games/Starts 57/0 Rush Attempts 94 Rush Yards 369 Rush TD 2 Receptions 9 Receiving Yards 38 Receiving TD 0

The hesitation and late switch may have cost the Bears a dynasty, as Montana went 16 picks later at No. 82 to the San Francisco 49ers. He, of course, led the Niners to four Super Bowl victories, thus making him one of the biggest steals in NFL draft history.

“If we had Montana, we would have been like the Bulls,” former Bears defensive end Richard Dent said. “Might have had four, five, six championships.”

3 Trading a First-Round Pick for Rick Mirer in 1997

For some reason, the Bears saw promise in Rick Mirer

It's clear that the Bears and good quarterbacks just don't mix.

The only NFL hype Rick Mirer ever had was when he came into the league out of Notre Dame in 1993. The QB-starved New England Patriots held the first pick and had the choice between Mirer and Washington State's Drew Bledsoe. The Pats went with Bledsoe, and the Seattle Seahawks, picking second, chose Mirer.

While New England made the right choice, Mirer struggled through four years with the Seahawks, going 20-31 in his 51 starts. He tossed 41 touchdown passes and was intercepted 56 times. There was very little in Seattle that made anyone think he had high value.

Enter the Bears.

Rick Mirer Bears Stats Seasons 1 Games/Starts 7/3 Record 0-3 Comp% 51.5 Pass Yards 420 Pass TD 0 Interceptions 6 Rating 37.7

In 1997, for reasons unknown, they offered the Seahawks a first-round pick (11th overall) for Mirer. While the Bears have been known for their poor QB play throughout most of their history, they added to it by bringing the former Fighting Irish signal-caller on board.

Mirer lasted one year in Chicago. He started three games for the Bears in 1997, losing all three and throwing six interceptions without recording a touchdown pass. Mirer went on to play a year each with the New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, and Oakland Raiders and finished his career with a 24-44 record as a starter.

4 Selecting QB Cade McNown in 1999

Poor attitude and poor play spelled doom for Cade McNown in Chicago

The Bears' quarterback miscues continued two years after the Mirer disaster. They held the No. 12 pick in the 1999 NFL Draft, and, as always, they were hungry for a quarterback.

Sitting at No. 12, the Bears watched four quarterbacks get selected before settling on UCLA's Cade McNown, who struggled mightily in the Windy City, going 2-4 as a starter as a rookie and following up with a 1-8 mark in 2000.

He never played in the NFL again.

Cade McNown Bears Stats Seasons 2 Games/Starts 25/15 Record 3-12 Comp% 54.6 Pass Yards 3,111 Pass TD 16 Interceptions 19 Rating 67.7

According to The New York Times, it was a combination of poor play and a poor attitude that sent McNown packing after just two seasons. He, along with a sixth-round pick, was traded to the Dolphins for a sixth-round pick and a seventh-round pick. He never threw an NFL pass in Miami.

To be fair, the Bears weren't the only team to whiff on a quarterback in the first round that year. The Cleveland Browns took Kentucky's Tim Couch first overall, and Akili Smith went third to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Philadelphia Eagles hit with their pick, selecting Donovan Mitchell at No. 2. The Minnesota Vikings also had success after taking Daunte Culpepper with the 11th overall pick.

5 Grabbing RB Curtis Enis at No. 5 in 1998

Curtis Enis couldn't get it done in the backfield for the Bears

At least the Bears didn't blow a first-round pick on a quarterback in 1998. After trading their first-rounder for Mirer in 1997, and before they grabbed McNown in 1999, the Bears screwed up a running back selection in 1998.

If not for Ryan Leaf, Curtis Enis might've gone down as the biggest bust in the 1998 NFL Draft. The Bears snagged the Penn State running back with the fifth overall pick, and it turned out to be another late '90s disaster draft move in Chicago.

Curtis Enis Bears Stats Seasons 3 Games/Starts 36/18 Rush Attempts 456 Rush Yards 1,497 Rush TD 4 Receptions 59 Receiving Yards 428 Receiving TD 2

Enis appeared in nine games as a rookie but made just one start. He tore a ligament in his left knee in November and missed the rest of the season. Enis finished his rookie campaign with 497 rushing yards on 133 carries. He had no touchdowns.

Enis was relatively healthy in his second season and racked up 916 yards and three rushing touchdowns. By his third season, Enis had already been replaced by James Allen in the backfield, and he finished with just 84 yards on 36 carries with one score.

After his three-year stint in Chicago, Enis signed with the Cleveland Browns, but a left knee injury prevented him from suiting up in any game action.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.