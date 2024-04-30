Highlights Rome Odunze was a fantastic value pick at ninth overall.

The Chicago Bears may have reached in the draft by selecting Iowa punter Tory Taylor at 122nd overall.

Austin Booker provides value for the Bears as the 144th selection.

The Chicago Bears entered the 2024 NFL Draft with newfound optimism. After years of instability and irrelevancy, they had begun looking up after securing two picks inside the top 10, including the first overall pick. With this year’s draft officially in the books, it’s time to break down Chicago’s most notable picks.

An Up-and-Coming Bunch

The Bears appear to be headed in the right direction

After going 3-14 in 2022, Chicago showed serious growth in the 2023 season, improving to seven victories. Although the team was substantially better than two years ago, work still needed to be done, as the Bears finished three games below .500 and fourth in the ultra-competitive NFC North.

First, the Bears signed several free agents, including running back D’Andre Swift and safety Kevin Byard. Chicago also added reinforcements via trade, acquiring Ryan Bates and Keenan Allen for late-round draft picks. Finally, the Bears dealt quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a conditional sixth-round pick in 2025.

Chicago Bears 2024 Draft Picks Overall Pick Player 1st Caleb Williams 9th Rome Odunze 75th Kiran Amegadije 122nd Tory Taylor 144th Austin Booker

To the naked eye, it appears the Bears are entering the final stages of their rebuild. Once the worst team in the league, Chicago has bolstered both sides of the ball and has multiple young cornerstones already intact. It’s now a matter of taking the next step and elevating the franchise from the middle-of-the-pack to contention, and that process began with this year’s draft.

Best Pick: Rome Odunze, Ninth Overall

The Bears got great value on the Washington product

This award was a toss-up between Rome Odunze and Caleb Williams. The argument for the Bears' second first-round pick is that, unlike Williams with the No.1 pick, Odunze wasn’t guaranteed to fall to the ninth spot, making for better value.

Getting Williams, the consensus best player available, was a huge win for Chicago, but it was also expected, considering it held the first pick. Securing Odunze eight picks later was more improbable, making it one of the best selections of the entire draft.

With Keenan Allen’s contract expiring after this season, the Bears needed a long-term complement for D.J. Moore. Odunze was one of the most refined receivers in the draft and has the size and versatility to work alongside Moore.

Odunze is a solid all-around receiver, possessing adequate size, strength, and athletic testing. He’s an above-average separator with elite body control and ball-tracking. At Washington, Odunze was Michael Penix Jr.’s right-hand man, hauling in 87 receptions for 1,553 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He isn’t the most explosive receiver, which is partially why Malik Nabers went three picks earlier, but Odunze is a very smooth and fluid mover, which allows him to get open in a multitude of ways.

One of the more overlooked aspects of Odunze’s game is his intelligence. He reads leverage about as well as any receiver in the draft and knows when to break off his routes in zone coverage. Even if Odunze isn't the after-catch monster that others in this class are, his knack for getting open and ability at the catch point make him a quarterback-friendly wideout and one of the premier prospects in this draft.

Worst Pick: Tory Taylor, 122nd Overall

The Bears may have reached on their punter

With the Bears making only five picks, there was a finite number of choices for the worst selection. Tory Taylor was, by most accounts, the best punter available in the entire draft, but taking him 122nd overall was a bit too rich for many fans’ liking. Firstly, the Bears only had four selections entering the draft, which gave them few opportunities to address their biggest needs.

For a team with a litany of day three picks, this wouldn’t have been considered as much of a reach, but choosing Taylor over the numerous talented defensive players that were still available was dicey. Secondly, punter has one of the lowest values over replacement of any position in the league. For Taylor to be worth the pick, he will have to be one of the best punters in the league.

Still, the Bears were in dire need of a punter, and taking the cream of the crop prevented them from scouring the undrafted free agency market for one. If there’s anything to know about Taylor, it’s that he’s as battle-tested as they come. At Iowa, he was forced to punt several times a game, giving him numerous opportunities to punt at every juncture of the field.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Active NFL punters hold eight of the Top 10 spots in NFL career yards per punt average, led by two-time NFL All-Pro A.J. Cole of the Las Vegas Raiders, who has averaged 48.2 yards per punt through his first five NFL seasons.

He holds the FBS single-season punting yardage record, and while this was largely a byproduct of absurd volume, it also provided NFL teams with ample film on Taylor.

Taylor has a powerful leg, recording a punt of over 60 yards in each of his four seasons with the Hawkeyes, maxing out at 70 in 2022. He’s also shown a soft touch when pinning opponents back, using backspin and accuracy to down the ball deep in opposing territory. The only major concern is Taylor’s elongated kicking motion, as he likes to run into his punts. It’s unclear how the quicker rush will impact his power at the next level, but Taylor’s game should mostly translate to the NFL.

Biggest Steal: Austin Booker, 144th Overall

Booker could have an immediate impact on the roster

Once again, the Bears made only five selections over draft weekend, two of which came inside the top ten. This makes Kansas’s Austin Booker the only viable candidate. Booker was originally projected to go in the first three rounds, but a shaky combine caused him to fall to Day 3.

For some late-round picks, fans really need to squint to see the vision. With Booker, however, it’s easy to follow. He has the length and frame to be a quality pass-rusher and tested much better at his Pro Day than the combine. He will start his time in Chicago with a limited role but can earn himself more playing time if he develops.

Even with his disappointing athletic testing, it’s reasonable to think Booker should’ve gone earlier. For one, he was a highly productive player in 2023, finishing in the top 10 in the Big 12 in both sacks (8.0) and tackles for loss (12.0). Booker has great length for his position and uses his wingspan to initiate contact with linemen and work around blocks. He also has a growing arsenal of moves, winning with outside and inside moves.

For what it’s worth, Booker plays faster than his numbers suggest. He showed sufficient athleticism when pursuing ball carriers and was fast enough to get around the edge against offensive tackles. Although he’s no freakish athlete, Booker’s explosiveness may not be the liability scouts seem to think it is.

Despite Ryan Poles’ penchant for uber-athletic players, especially in the trenches, Booker is a good fit for Chicago. He’s a relatively inexperienced player with an already extensive list of moves at his disposal. If he can add some weight to his frame and continue to refine his technique, he could be a difference-maker on Sundays.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.