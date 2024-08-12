Highlights The Chicago Bears' offensive line play could be a major impediment to their success in 2024.

Chicago's offensive line has questions at both guard positions and at center.

If these issues are present during the season, the Bears could be in for a disappointing year.

The Chicago Bears enter the 2024 season with newly instilled optimism.

A franchise that has long been plagued by its inability to secure a quality player at the sport’s most important position now has one of the highest-rated quarterback prospects of this century on the roster, as well as an impressive group of pass-catchers.

Unlike most teams who pick first overall, the Bears were far from the worst team in the NFL in 2023. They won seven games and, had it not been for multiple double-digit blown leads, could’ve feasibly made the playoffs as a Wild Card.

While the Bears are a fascinating team with the potential to go worst to first, they are far from a perfect one. The team faces major questions entering the season, particularly on the interior of their offensive line, which will be crucial as they attempt to break in a rookie QB.

Bears Need Stability Along Offensive Line

Strong offensive line play requires five capable blockers

Offensive line play tends to be defined by the negatives. When a player holds their block and wins their rep, few viewers notice, but the second they lose leverage and allow a defender to get by, it’s nearly impossible to ignore.

The emphasis on mistakes and weak points may feel inordinate to some, but in reality, this approach is emblematic of offensive line play as a whole.

Much like how individual players are defined more by their errors than their successes, the value of an offensive line is largely contingent on the unit’s weak point. The old adage of only being as strong as the weakest link can ring true for offensive line play.

For the unit to be successful, every single player needs to do his job. If just one lineman misses a block, a defensive lineman or linebacker will rush into the backfield, often resulting in a loss.

The point here is that a strong offensive line isn’t necessarily about having the best possible individual player; instead, teams must find five capable linemen who make a relatively small number of mistakes.

Bears Have Issues Along Interior Offensive Line

Chicago faces several questions between the tackles

The Bears' interior offensive line has been an area of concern all offseason. Firstly, Chicago has been ailed by poor center play for years and has been unable to find a long-term solution.

Sam Mustipher, Cody Whitehair, Dan Feeney, and Lucas Patrick all struggled as blockers and snappers, throwing off the rhythm of plays and allowing pressure to leak through the middle.

Chicago signed Coleman Shelton from the Los Angeles Rams and traded for Ryan Bates from the Buffalo Bills this offseason. Shelton appears to be the Bear's best bet, as he’s started 32 games at center and was one of the league’s better run-blockers in 2023. Unfortunately, pass protection has been a lingering issue, which will likely rear its ugly head from time to time in 2024.

Chicago Bears Interior Offensive Line Depth Chart Position Starter Backup Third String Right Guard Nate Davis Matt Pryor Bill Murray Center Ryan Bates Coleman Shelton Doug Kramer Jr. Left Guard Teven Jenkins Ja'Tyre Carter Jerome Carvin

Bates, for whom Chicago traded a fifth-round pick, could theoretically play center and is even listed on some depth charts as the starter, but he has only played guard in the NFL. He’s unlikely to be the team’s savior and may project better as a spot starter and swing guard.

Perhaps the biggest issue regarding Chicago’s interior line is the availability of its two guards. Generally, centers are relatively easy to hide in pass protection. They usually have help on pass-blocking assignments, leading to less dependence on their play. The guard positions, though, cannot be as easily masked.

The Bears have Nate Davis and Teven Jenkins as probable starters, both of whom have recorded multiple seasons of starting-caliber play. The issue has shifted to durability. Davis, who was dreadful a season ago, has missed 14 games in the last three years, and Jenkins, who is arguably the Bears’ best lineman when healthy, has played 31 games in three seasons and has dealt with back and neck issues.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: No Bears offensive lineman has made the Pro Bowl since Cody Whitehair and Charles Leno Jr. in 2018.

Both players have already missed practice time this summer, adding to the concerns about their availability. Of course, any offensive line could succumb to injuries, but possibilities shouldn’t be confused with probabilities. The likelihood of one or both Davis and Jenkins missing significant time or playing impaired due to injury is pretty significant at this point.

Despite the ostensibly blatant risk, Chicago added little depth to those positions during the offseason, putting all the eggs in the precarious Jenkins and Davis basket. Between Davis’ poor play in 2023 and Jenkins’ injury-laden career, there is a great chance that the Bears’ guard positions are a mess.

Why Interior O-Line Is So Important For the Bears

Protection on the inside will be crucial to Chicago's offensive performance in 2024

Offensive line play goes hand in hand with quarterback performance, especially when it’s an inexperienced signal caller. Caleb Williams’ greatest weakness at USC was his proclivity for breaking the pocket and scrambling. While he is a credentialed improviser with a playmaking pedigree, he will need to scale things back in the NFL.

However, stepping up and maneuvering the pocket requires adequate interior protection. As of now, even mediocre play from the center and guard positions feels like a stretch. Anything can happen in football, but for the Bears' interior offensive line to hold up for a full 17 games, several things need to go exactly according to plan.

Chicago will need its best center play since at least 2020, which includes consistent snap placement. Moreover, Jenkins will need to defy all odds and go a full season without a serious injury while Davis returns to his Tennessee Titans form from 2019-2022.

Williams has the weapons to be impressive as a rookie. It’s just a matter of ensuring the necessary protection to take advantage of this.

