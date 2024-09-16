Key Takeaways Quarterback Caleb Williams had a strong first half, but struggled in the second with 0 TDs and 2 interceptions.

Tackles Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright struggled against a relentless Houston rush, leading to 7 sacks of Williams.

D'Andre Swift continues to struggle, failing to gain even 2 yards per carry as the Bears RB1.

While Caleb Williams showed some promise through the air in his second NFL start, the Chicago Bears lost their road matchup to the Houston Texans 19-13 on Sunday Night Football.

The wire-to-wire defeat produced some low-light performances from certain members of the Bears. Here are the specific individuals who struggled the most in Chicago's Week 2 showcase.

1 Caleb Williams, QB

Williams' positive first half was tainted by a multi-interception second half

While Williams opened the game with seven consecutive completions, he finished his second consecutive NFL

start with:

0 touchdown passes

2 second-half interceptions

174 yards passing

51 quarterback rating

Williams did show some growth as a passer when he had time and went through his progressions. Unfortunately, against the blitz, the former Heisman Trophy Winner faltered under duress and was mostly beaten to oblivion.

While the play-calling and offensive line play can be much better, WIlliams will need to start reading NFL defenses a lot more efficiently moving forward.

2 Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright, OTs

The Bears' porous offensive line shows its ugly head against a relentless Houston rush

Texans' head coach DeMeco Ryans unleashed a heavy dosage of blitzes at the Bears' front-line to rattle the protection of Williams. Throughout the second-half, the defensive game-plan produced major holes in Chicago's offensive line.

Williams was sacked seven times and hit 11 others with edge rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter each collecting 1.5 sacks against tackles Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright . The pressure was a huge reason why the Bears could only muster three second-half points after a 10-point first-half.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Through two weeks, Caleb Williams has been sacked nine times and hit 21 times as the Bears' starting quarterback.

It's been a common theme that the Bears offensive line has been atrocious throughout the 2020s, and if it doesn't improve anytime soon, it's hard to see Williams surviving behind it for 17 games.

3 D'Andre Swift, RB

Chicago's RB1 can't even muster two yards a carry

D'Andre Swift led the team in carries with 14 on Sunday night, but failed to gain over 20 rushing yards from his opportunities. It was the second week in a row the Bears free agent addition led the team in carries and failed to rush for at least 50 yards on the ground.

Through two games, Swift has accumulated

24 carries

48 yards

0 rushing touchdowns

2 yards per carry

The best way the Bears can help their rookie signal caller and ease the pass protection woes within the offensive line is by establishing a ground game. One that never gets off the ground isn't the best way to help a rookie QB find his footing in the NFL.

