Highlights The Chicago Bears could be the 10th team to make the NFL Playoffs in the same season in which they made the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.

Caleb Williams comes to Chicago with a lot of hype but has the weapons around him to be successful.

Based on 2023 win-loss records, the Bears have one of the easiest schedules in the league in 2024.

To put it mildly, Chicago Bears fans haven't had much to get excited about over the past few years.

Sure, they made the NFL Playoffs in 2020, but let's not pretend that 8-8 team was any kind of real threat in the NFC. The 2018 team that went 12-4 was, though, but that campaign was derailed by the infamous "Double Doink" from Cody Parkey in the Bears' heartbreaking 16-15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round.

There was some excitement heading into the 2023 season, as Justin Fields had a couple of seasons under his belt and visibly improved as a passer, setting career bests in completion percentage (61.4%) and passing yards (2,562). And despite missing four games, he fell just one short of his career high in touchdown passes, tossing 16 in 13 starts.

After winning just nine combined games between the '21 and '22 campaigns, the Bears went 7-10 in '23 and won four of their last six, leading some to believe that the franchise was moving in the right direction and might stick with Fields, as opposed to taking a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

That, of course, didn't happen, as Fields was shipped to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Bears, as expected, drafted USC superstar Caleb Williams, who'll have the strong supporting cast that Fields never did.

Now, given this supporting cast that Ryan Poles has assembled, which we'll break down in just a moment, there's a lot of pressure on Williams to come in and lead Chicago back to the postseason for what would be just the third time since 2010.

And if he can do so, the Bears would become one of the rare teams to make the playoffs in the same season in which they made the No. 1 pick.

Related NFL MVP Race 2024-25: Favorites & Odds to Win NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes leads the 2024-25 NFL MVP race while reigning winner Lamar Jackson barely cracks the top five.

The Bears Could Be the 10th Team to Make the Playoffs the Year They Made the No. 1 Pick

The most recent team to accomplish the feat was the 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As the team with the No. 1 overall pick is typically the team with the worst record from the previous season, it makes sense that most wouldn't make the playoffs even after holding the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Chicago, however, wasn't the worst team in the league this past season but held the top pick due to the previous year's trade with the Carolina Panthers, who couldn't take full advantage of their 2-15 mark in 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Just nine teams in the common draft era have made the NFL Playoffs the same season in which they made the No. 1 overall pick.

If the Bears do end up in the postseason following the 2024 regular season, they'll be just the 10th team in the common draft era (1967) to do so in the same season they made the No. 1 overall selection. The only other team to do so in the last decade was the 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars. Here's a quick look at the complete list.

1968 Minnesota Vikings (8-6, Lost Conference Championship)

1978 Houston Oilers (10-6, Lost Divisional Round)

1982 New England Patriots (strike-shortened season, 5-4, Lost First Round)

1991 Dallas Cowboys (11-5, Lost Divisional Round)

2004 San Diego Chargers (12-4, Lost Wild Card Round)

2008 Miami Dolphins (11-5, Lost Wild Card Round)

2012 Indianapolis Colts (11-5, Lost Wild Card Round)

2013 Kansas City Chiefs (11-5, Lost Wild Card Round)

2022 Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8, Lost Divisional Round)

As you can see, not a single one of the nine made it to the Super Bowl. But that's not an overly realistic goal for the 2024 Bears, anyway. But getting to the playoffs certainly has to be for Matt Eberflus & Co., given all the new additions to the roster.

Caleb Williams Will Have Weapons

CREDIT: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest question mark, of course, is Williams, who comes into the league with a lot of hype after putting up monster numbers the past couple of years with the Trojans. In his two seasons at USC, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner completed 67.5% of his passes for 8,170 yards with 72 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions, adding another 524 yards and 21 scores on the ground.

Williams won't put up the rushing numbers Fields did, but that's not what's expected of him anyway, as he's more of a true passing quarterback. And he's certainly got weapons.

D.J. Moore, who came over in the trade with the Panthers that ultimately brought Williams to the Windy City, is coming off the best season of his career, setting career highs in receptions (96), yards (1,364), and touchdowns (eight).

The Bears also made a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers to acquire six-time Pro Bowl wideout Keenan Allen, who's coming off one of the best years of his career, catching a career-high 108 passes for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns.

Eight picks after taking Williams, the Bears then drafted Washington wideout Rome Odunze, who hauled in 92 receptions for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns in helping the Huskies to the national title game this past year.

Tight end Cole Kmet is also coming off the best year of his young career, setting new career bests in receptions (73) and yardage (719) while adding six touchdowns.

Chicago also added running back D'Andre Swift, who had a career-high 1,049 rushing yards with the Eagles in 2023 and joins an already solid group in the backfield that includes Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson.

So, again, Caleb Williams has the surrounding pieces to succeed.

The Bears ranked 20th in offensive yardage this past season (323.2 yards per game) and 18th in scoring (21.2 points per game), but one would think they'd improve in both categories in 2024.

It's going to be challenging Chicago to win the NFC North, given the strength atop the division in the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. But the Bears should be right there in the wild-card race as the season progresses, and it certainly doesn't hurt that they've got one of the easiest schedules in the NFL based on last year's records.

Their opponents in 2024 had a winning percentage of .467 in 2023 and an overall win-loss record of 135-154. The Bears will play seven games against teams that made the playoffs a season ago (four of those are taken by the Lions and Packers) and 10 games against teams that had a .500-plus win percentage.

So go ahead and get excited, Bears fans. Things are looking up.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.