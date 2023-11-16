Highlights The Chicago Bears have never had a quarterback throw for 4,000 yards in a single season, and their quarterback struggles have plagued the franchise for years.

Mitchell Trubisky, the Bears' 2017 first round draft pick, failed to live up to expectations, especially when compared to the success of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, who were available later in that draft.

The Bears face a decision regarding their quarterback position in the 2024 season, with Caleb Williams potentially being the next member of the Bears QB carousel if they have the first overall selection.

The Chicago Bears currently own the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft courtesy of the Carolina Panthers’ record through 10 weeks in 2023. This was by virtue of the Panthers trading for the Bears’ first overall pick to get Alabama quarterback Bryce Young in the 2023 draft.

Due to Chicago’s own record in 2023, they currently have the fifth overall pick as well. Just two years after trading up to draft Justin Fields, they may have no choice other than to take Caleb Williams first overall in 2024. They already passed up a quarterback by trading down in 2023, so they may not feel they can do it again if they have lost faith in Fields.

These problems Chicago is having with finding their franchise quarterback are nothing new for the Bears, either. They have historically been the most inept franchise in the NFL at the quarterback position. Here is a history of the one position that has been an Achilles heel for the franchise’s entire existence.

Not one single 4,000-yard passer

This is a stat that baffles NFL fans. How a team with the Bears’ rich history has never had a quarterback throw for 4,000 yards in a single season is nearly beyond belief, especially when there are guys regularly throwing for 5,000 nowadays. Erik Kramer currently holds the franchise record, having thrown for 3,838 yards in the 1995 campaign.

Quarterback struggles have been a theme for as long as Bears fans can remember. While they've had many defensive stars and a few legendary running backs, they've never had a bonafide franchise signal caller. Heck, they have had just two Pro Bowl QB seasons since 1963, and not one First-Team All-Pro at the position since 1950.

Ranking Quarterback Year Yards 1 Erik Kramer 1995 3,838 2 Jay Cutler 2014 3,812 3 Jay Cutler 2009 3,666 4 Jay Cutler 2015 3,659 5 Jay Cutler 2010 3,274 6 Mitchell Trubisky 2018 3,223 7 Rex Grossman 2006 3,193 8 Billy Wade 1962 3,172 9 Mitchell Trubisky 2019 3,138 10 Jim Harbaugh 1991 3,121

The Bears won their one and only Super Bowl in 1985, and the league was not a pass-friendly league back then, with defenses (especially that ridiculously dominant '85 Bears unit) winning games. Quarterback Jim McMahon threw for just 2,392 yards that season, and he was considered the best QB they'd had in decades, and today is still considered by many to be the best QB they've had since.

Since that season, the Bears have only returned to the Super Bowl once, in 2006, when they lost to the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLI. Rex Grossman was the starter, but he is widely viewed as one of the worst ever quarterbacks to start in a Super Bowl.

From Josh McCown to Mike Glennon to Kyle Orton, there have been massive struggles at the position. Whether it's draft day busts, journeyman game managers, or high-priced free agents, the Bears always seem to whiff when they're chasing a top QB. Jay Cutler is arguably their best quarterback in recent memory, and while he did put up some solid statistical seasons during his tenure, he never really lived up to his price tag. Then there was Mitchell Trubisky.

The 2017 NFL Draft

The Bears started the day with the third overall pick, but traded up one position with the San Francisco 49ers to have the second overall selection. In exchange, they gave up the third overall pick as well as 2017 third- and fourth-round picks plus a 2018 third-rounder.

With the selection, they took North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky. The shock was not that he was the quarterback taken, but more that they didn’t go defense. He was seen by many as the number one quarterback in that draft, with many mocks predicting he'd be the first QB taken, whether that was the second or third or 12th overall pick. Trubisky ultimately struggled in Chicago.

While he did earn a Pro Bowl selection and guide the Bears to the number three seed in the 2018 season, that was as good as it got—and even that Pro Bowl nod was a little bit suspect. While Trubisky's 3,223 yards in 2018 rank sixth on Chicago's all-time list, they were only good enough for 20th among fellow starting quarterbacks in the league that year. Among those ahead of him were the two quarterbacks that the Bears passed on in 2017.

The Bears could have taken Patrick Mahomes or Deshaun Watson. They were taken 10th and 12th overall, respectively. Mahomes has since won two Super Bowls, and Watson led the league in passing in 2020. Trubisky is now a journeyman backup, sitting behind the likes of Josh Allen and Kenny Pickett over the last few years.

Three of Watson’s five full years in the league as a starter have seen him throw for more single-season passing yards than any Bears quarterback in history, and Mahomes has done that every year since he became the starter in K.C. Even Mahomes' 2023 season total through Week 10 (2,442) would be 19th in Bears history.

There is every chance that Chicago could have killed Mahomes’ career before it started, and Andy Reid should get at least a little bit of credit for the QB's development. However, with two Super Bowls, two MVP awards, two Super Bowl MVPs, and 11 postseason victories in his first five years, you have to think they would have made it work.

That theory gains extra legs when you consider that Trubisky's head coach in Chicago, Matt Nagy, was the quarterbacks coach for the Kansas City Chiefs during Mahomes' 2022 MVP campaign. While Watson’s off the field controversies and struggles to get back to his old form means missing out on him doesn't hurt quite as much anymore, the decision not to take Mahomes when they had the chance is one that the franchise is going to regret until they find their own franchise QB... If that ever does happen.

What do the Bears do in 2024?

Constant quarterback struggles mean that the Bears have a decision on their hands going into the 2024 season. With Fields currently injured, it is hard to make a full assessment on him as the undrafted Tyson Bagent takes over.

It also depends on where the Bears end up in the 2024 Draft order. If they finish with the first overall pick, it could be Caleb time in Chicago. With D.J. Moore already there, Williams would come in with a top flight receiver, which is not a luxury every rookie quarterback has due to the position their team is usually when they earn the top pick.

The Bears could also go rogue and take wide receiver prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. with the first overall pick, something that would allow Fields to throw to two top end receivers, similar to how the Cincinnati Bengals have set Joe Burrow up early in his career.

The Bears could also choose to go out and get a top defensive talent, such as UCLA’s Laiatu Latu. Either way, the Bears will be in a good position should they have two picks in the first five or ten selections. They just need to avoid a repeat of the mistakes they made in the 2017 NFL Draft—or literally any other situation where they thought they got their guy at quarterback over the last 60 years.

