Key Takeaways The Chicago Bears are the only team in the NFL to have never had a quarterback throw for 4,000 yards in a season.

Erik Kramer set the Bears' single-season passing record in 1995, throwing for 3,838 yards.

Jay Cutler, the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards, owns the other four slots on this list.

If Caleb Williams , the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft , wants to make some noise as it pertains to records, he certainly went to the right team, as the USC alum won't need to set the world on fire to quickly move to the top of the Chicago Bears ' record books when it comes to passing yards.

Throughout their 100-plus-year history, the Bears have famously struggled at the quarterback position and are the only team in the NFL to have never had a quarterback throw for 4,000 yards in a single season.

Things might be different, of course, had they not selected Mitchell Trubisky over Patrick Mahomes in the 2018 NFL Draft, but that obviously didn't happen. Although Jay Cutler might be the closest the Bears have had to a franchise quarterback and owns four of the five slots on this list, he isn't the team's all-time leader when it comes to the most passing yards in a single season.

Here is a list of the top five single-season passing leaders in Bears history.

1 Erik Kramer (3,838), 1995

In his second year with the Chicago Bears, Erik Kramer threw for a franchise-best 3,838 yards

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

It may be tough to believe, but it's Erik Kramer who holds the Bears record for the most passing yards in a season. Sure, he was a solid quarterback who spent 10 years in the NFL, suiting up for four different teams, but he only hit the 3,000-yard mark twice in his career.

Kramer was an undrafted free agent in 1987 and signed with the New Orleans Saints but hooked on with the Atlanta Falcons after getting released. He appeared in three games with Atlanta in 1987, going 1-1 as a starter. He then left the NFL for three years to play in Canada before returning with the Detroit Lions in 1991.

Kramer played three seasons with the Lions, compiling a 10-5 record. He signed with the Bears as a free agent in 1994 and became the team's full-time starter in 1995. The NC State alum went 9-7 in '95 and completed 60.3% of his passes for a franchise-best 3,838 yards with 29 touchdowns, which is also a team record.

In 1996, Kramer started just four games due to injury but returned as the team's full-time starter in 1997. He started 13 games and went just 4-9, but he eclipsed the 3,000-yard passing mark again, throwing for 3,011 yards with 14 touchdown passes.

Kramer spent five years with the Bears before closing his career with the San Diego Chargers . He appeared in six games in 1999 before suffering a neck injury that forced him into retirement.

2 Jay Cutler (3,812), 2014

Cutler came up 26 yards shy of Kramer's mark by throwing for 3,812 yards during the 2014 season

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Cutler is arguably the best quarterback in Bears history despite his 51-51 record as a starter in eight seasons in the Windy City.

Cutler began his NFL career with the Denver Broncos , who made the Vanderbilt quarterback the 11th overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. Cutler was the third quarterback selected, and he outperformed the two picked before him — Matt Leinart and Vince Young.

Cutler played three seasons with the Broncos, going 17-20, before being traded to the Bears in 2009. His strong arm was his biggest asset, but he had trouble with his accuracy. In his first year with the Bears, he led the NFL with 26 interceptions.

In 2014, he threw for 3,812 yards, falling just shy of Kramer's team record for most passing yards in a season. Cutler started 15 games that year and went 5-10. He again led the league in interceptions with 18.

3 Jay Cutler (3,666), 2009

Despite leading the NFL in interceptions, Cutler had a solid first year with the Bears in 2009

Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Despite Cutler's league-high 26 interceptions, he had a pretty solid first season with the Bears in 2009.

The Bears traded Kyle Orton and first-round picks in 2009 and 2010, along with an '09 third-round pick, to the Broncos for Cutler and a 2009 fifth-rounder. He started all 16 games in his first year with Chicago, going 7-9. He threw for 3,666 yards and tossed 27 touchdown passes while completing 60.5% of his throws.

His 3,666 yards were the third-highest total of his career. In his final season with the Broncos in 2008, Cutler threw for a career-best 4,526 yards and made his one and only Pro Bowl.

4 Jay Cutler (3,659), 2015

Cutler threw two touchdown passes of 80 yards in a win over the St. Louis Rams in 2015

Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports

Cutler's 2015 season was highlighted by a 37-13 victory over the St. Louis Rams . It was one of few bright spots in an otherwise ugly season for Cutler, who finished the year 6-9 as the starter under new head coach John Fox.

In the victory over the Rams, Cutler finished with a career-high 151.0 passer rating, completing 19 of 24 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns with no picks.

Two of his touchdown passes went for 80-plus yards. He hit Zach Miller for an 87-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, the first of two Cutler-to-Miller TD strikes on the day. Cutler then hit Jeremy Langford with an 83-yard touchdown pass with 5:00 left in the first half to give Chicago a 24-10 lead at the break.

Cutler finished the season with 3,659 passing yards. He threw 21 TD passes and was picked off 11 times.

5 Jay Cutler (3,274), 2010

Cutler and the Bears reached the NFC Championship Game during the 2010 season

Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

In 2010, Cutler had the first of his two winning seasons in the NFL. He led the Bears to a 3-0 start but was then sacked nine times in a loss to the New York Giants . He was unable to finish the game and missed the next one with a concussion.

But that proved to be his only missed game of the season, and he ultimately threw for 3,274 yards and tossed 23 touchdown passes. He was intercepted 16 times and completed 60.4% of his passes. Cutler made the NFL Playoffs for the first time that season and had two rushing touchdowns and threw a pair of touchdown passes in a Divisional Round win over the Seattle Seahawks .

But in the NFC title game against the rival Green Bay Packers , he left the game with a sprained MCL, and the Packers escaped with a 21-14 victory.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.