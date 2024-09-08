The Chicago Bears have never had a quarterback throw 30 touchdown passes in a single NFL season.

Erik Kramer owns the record for the most TD passes in a season for a Bears QB, tossing 29 in 1995.

Sid Luckman and Jay Cutler each had a 28-TD season for Chicago, with Cutler also throwing 27 in his first season with the Bears in 2009. Chicago Bears are all in on Caleb Williams . After drafting the talented Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft , the Bears sent him packing to make room for their new quarterback of the future. The Bears traded Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers and selected USC's Williams with the first pick in the 2024 draft. The Heisman Trophy winner in 2022, Williams, like Fields was for a time, is looked at as Chicago's long-term fix for their quarterback problems. The Bears have famously struggled throughout the years when it comes to finding a franchise quarterback, and Williams won't even have to do much to make his way into the team's record books. In 100-plus years of playing professional football, Chicago has never had a quarterback throw for 30 touchdowns in a season and is hoping Williams can be the guy to take the offense to the next level. Here is a list of the Bears quarterbacks with the most touchdown passes in a single season. Theare all in on. After drafting the talentedwith the 11th overall pick in the 2021, the Bears sent him packing to make room for their new quarterback of the future. The Bears traded Fields to theand selected USC's Williams with the first pick in the 2024 draft. The Heisman Trophy winner in 2022, Williams, like Fields was for a time, is looked at as Chicago's long-term fix for their quarterback problems. The Bears have famously struggled throughout the years when it comes to finding a franchise quarterback, and Williams won't even have to do much to make his way into the team's record books. In 100-plus years of playing professional football, Chicago has never had a quarterback throw for 30 touchdowns in a season and is hoping Williams can be the guy to take the offense to the next level. Here is a list of the Bears quarterbacks with the most touchdown passes in a single season.

1 Erik Kramer (1995), 29

Erik Kramer set a franchise record for most TD passes in a season during his second year with the Bears in 1995

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

Erik Kramer came to the Bears after playing three seasons with the Detroit Lions . After going 1-4 in five starts with the Bears in 1994, he became the team's full-time starting quarterback in 1995 and made quite an impact.

Kramer put together the best season of his career in leading the Bears to a 9-7 record, throwing for a career-high (and franchise record) 3,838 yards and a career-best 29 touchdown passes.

Kramer ultimately spent five seasons with the Bears, compiling a record of 18-28. The '95 campaign was the only one of his 10 seasons in which he threw for more than 14 touchdown passes. He went 31-36 as a starter in his NFL career.

2 Sid Luckman (1943), 28

Sid Luckman held the record for most touchdown passes in a season for 52 years after throwing 28 in 1943

Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images

Sid Luckman is arguably the Bears' most successful quarterback in team history. The second overall pick by the Bears in the 1939 NFL Draft, Luckman was named a First-Team All-Pro five times in his 12 years with the team.

Luckman led the league in passing in three out of four seasons from 1943 to 1946. Although the passing game wasn't nearly as prominent as it is today, Luckman broke the 2,000-yard passing mark (2,194 yards) for the first time in his career during the 1943 season.

During that year, Luckman also tossed 28 touchdown passes, a team record that lasted for 52 years until Kramer threw his 29 in 1995. The Bears also won the NFL title that year, one of four championships Luckman notched during his career.

3 Jay Cutler (2014), 28

Jay Cutler tied Sid Luckman's team record of 28 touchdown passes during the 2014 season

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Jay Cutler came to the Bears via trade with the Denver Broncos in 2009. The Broncos sent Cutler and a fifth-round pick to Chicago for quarterback Kyle Orton, a pair of first-round picks, and a third-round selection in 2009.

The strong-armed Cutler had a solid season with Chicago in his first year (more on that season in a moment), despite leading the NFL with 26 interceptions.

In 2014, Cutler threw for a career-high 28 touchdown passes, which also tied him with Luckman for the second-most touchdown passes in a season in Bears history. Cutler also led the league again in interceptions that season with 18.

4 Jay Cutler (2009), 27

Jay Cutler had a solid first season with the Chicago Bears in 2009, throwing 27 touchdown passes

Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

In Cutler's first year with the Bears in 2009, he showed he could sling the football all over the place. He went 7-9 that season and threw for 3,666 yards while throwing 27 touchdown passes and 26 interceptions.

Cutler guided the Bears to a berth in the NFC title game the following season. In 2010, Cutler went 10-5 in his 15 starts and threw for 3,724 yards and tossed 23 touchdown passes. He left the conference championship game against the rival Green Bay Packers with a sprained MCL and never returned. The Packers won the game 21-14.

Cutler went 51-51 during his eight seasons with the Bears. He threw 154 touchdown passes for Chicago and was intercepted 109 times.

5 Sid Luckman (1947), 24

Sid Luckman threw for 24 touchdowns and had a career-high 2,712 passing yards for the Bears in 1947

Los Angeles Daily News

Luckman was named First-Team All-Pro for four straight years from 1941 to 1944, but then went without the honor during the 1945 and 1946 seasons. In 1947, he earned his fifth All-Pro honor after throwing for a career-high 2,712 yards and tossing 24 touchdown passes. He did, however, lead the league in interceptions thrown with 31.

Luckman played all of his 12 seasons with the Bears and led the league in touchdown passes in a season three times. He finished with 137 touchdown passes in his career and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1965.

6 Mitchell Trubisky (2018), 24

Mitchell Trubisky threw 24 touchdown passes and went 11-3 in his Pro Bowl season with the Chicago Bears in 2018

Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

For good reason, many Bears fans remember Mitchell Trubisky as the quarterback the Bears traded up to get while passing on Patrick Mahomes .

In hindsight, it was a horrible move, but the Bears selected Trubisky with the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, leaving Mahomes on the board for the Kansas City Chiefs .

After going 4-8 in 12 starts as a rookie, Trubisky had himself a Pro Bowl season in 2018. The North Carolina product went 11-3 in his 14 starts, completing 66.6% of his passes for 3,223 yards with 24 touchdown passes against 12 interceptions.

He's often labeled a bust by Chicago fans, but in his four years with the Bears, he compiled a record of 29-21 and threw 64 touchdown passes. He completed 64.0% of his passes and was picked off 37 times. While Trubisky wasn't considered a hit among Bears fans, his numbers rank right up there with some of the best QBs in franchise history.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.