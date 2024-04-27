Highlights The Bears unveiled a new $4.7B stadium plan for Chicago Lakefront.

New venue to include park space, transparent roof.

Funding hurdles exist, but team hopes for necessary approvals.

The Chicago Bears have revealed the renderings for what they believe will be their future home on the Chicago Lakefront.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the $4.7 billion state-of-the-art stadium is the featured piece in what is proposed to be a recreation and community hub for the entire city of Chicago.

Bears Are Moving On To A New Era

Chicago's owner has invested heavily in a competitive Bears franchise

The plans revealed by Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren, represent the next step in a plan that many hope will keep the team within city limits.

The new stadium would feature a fixed translucent roof with the north end zone side of the stadium consisting of massive glass panels in order to keep the view of the world renowned Chicago skyline unobstructed while also letting in natural light.

Though the famed Soldier Field colonnades will remain, the rest of the stadium will be razed, and in its place will be 14 acres worth of fields and recreational park use for the community. In a city struggling with violence like Chicago, both the Bears and community leaders are hoping the new fields will serve as safe spaces for the city's youth and underserved.

Along with Warren and the rest of the Bears ownership, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is excited about what the future potentially holds:

This is a beautiful day for the city of Chicago…It’s an honor to celebrate the Bears’ commitment to remaining the Chicago Bears...Thank you for believing in Chicago and my administration.

Though expectations are high, there is still a lot of work to be done. The cost for the stadium itself is $3.22 billion with the rest of the approximately $1.48 billion being needed to improve infrastructure and the surrounding area.

The Bears have committed to contributing $2 billion, and there is no plan to create new taxes or raise existing rates. However, the already established 2% city hotel tax will be used to fund the project and cover about $900 million, but should that revenue grow less than 5.5% yearly, the people of Chicago will foot the bill.

Another $300 million will come from an NFL loan or a yet unnamed source. In the end, the new stadium will be one of the most expensive stadiums ever built with the hopes of it someday hosting a Super Bowl and other large scale concerts and events.

State and local lawmakers are unlikely to get onboard, especially considering the White Sox are also looking for a new home. Illinois Governor, J.B. Pritzker made it clear where his allegiance lies:

I’m a Bears fan. I want to be clear, and I want them to win, and I want them to have a great place to play...But I just think that the taxpayers’ dollars need to be protected. I think it’s my job to be a good steward of those dollars.

Skeptical lawmakers aren't the only hurdles that need to be cleared. The Friends of the Parks, an environmental watchdog group in Chicago, also has a lot of power in the community and typically opposes any building along the lakefront.

Though the Bears CEO is hopeful, Warren admits that there is still a ways to go:

This is not an easy project... Chicago doesn’t like it easy. We like to do the difficult things — the things that resonate with people for generations to come.

All parties involved are hoping for a resolution that benefits Bears fans and the people of Chicago while keeping this storied franchise on the shore of Lake Michigan.