Highlights Kevin Byard is signing a two-year deal with the Chicago Bears worth $15 million.

Byard's recent All-Pro honors and familiarity have the Bears optimistic about his place in their defense.

The Bears trust Byard's abilities despite his time with the struggling Eagles defense.

The Chicago Bears made a second big splash of their crucial 2024 offseason by signing former All-Pro safety Kevin Byard, according to Ian Rapoport. The former Eagle agreed to a two-year deal worth $15 million, giving the Bears a veteran presence for a passing defense that gave up 6.6 yards per attempt (13th) this past season.

Byard bolsters Chicago's secondary along with cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who agreed to a four-year, $76 million contract. The safety replaces long-time Bears’ defensive stalwart Eddie Jackson, who was cut in mid-February to avoid his $18 million cap hit. General manager Ryan Poles commands the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and over $60 million in cap space to strengthen his Bears makeover.

Related Report: Patriots Trading Mac Jones to Jaguars The Patriots continued tearing down to the studs in their rebuild by shipping embattled QB Mac Jones to the Jaguars for draft compensation.

Chicago Bears continue their secondary remodel

Byard joins All-Pro cornerback Johnson to improve passing defense

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The 30-year-old Byard last earned All-Pro recognition in 2021 as a member of the Tennessee Titans. During this past season, the Philadelphia Eagles landed him in exchange for safety Terrell Edmunds, along with 2024 fifth and sixth-round draft picks.

Byard recorded 122 tackles, three PBUs, and one interception with the Eagles and Titans in 2023. Despite his relatively recent honors, it remains to be seen what he’ll be bringing to an up-and-coming Bears defensive unit.

Kevin Byard 2023 Stats Stat Byard Solo Tackles 88 Stops 22 Passer Rating Allowed 106.4 INTs 1 Missed Tackle % 3.8%

Neither side was fantastic against the pass in 2023, but the Bears secondary was statistically better than Philadelphia's. Opposing offenses gashed Philly for 6.7 yards per attempt (17th) on 64.9% completion percentage, and the second most passing touchdowns (35).

However, the Bears won’t be asking as much of Byard with one of the better defensive units under head coach Matt Eberflus. The veteran joins the fleet of young secondary players in Johnson, safety Jaquan Brisker, nickel back Kyler Gordon, and Tyrique Stevenson, all of whom are under 25.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Kevin Byard led the league at the safety position with 8 interceptions in 2018. He also ranked in the top 15 at the position in solo tackles and receptions allowed that season.

Thanks to their familiarity with Byard, the Bears feel comfortable with him regardless of the Eagles' struggles. Eberflus watched him play up close twice a year as a Titan while coaching the Indianapolis Colts. Poles also witnessed the safety force a fumble firsthand in a 27-3 loss while with the Kansas City Chiefs. Finally, new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron had the opportunity to scout Byard when the Seattle Seahawks faced the Eagles.

All of those close examinations give them confidence that the Eagles’ defensive struggles go far beyond Byard. We’ll see if they’re right next season, with the Bears eyeing an NFC North title.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.