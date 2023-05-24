The Chicago Bears need to construct their offensive system a lot better if they’re to move forward with Justin Fields as their quarterback, former Bear Shaun Gayle has claimed.

2022 was the year that Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields showed the world that he was slowly but surely becoming a player that might just have a future in the National Football League going forward, even if the surrounding players might not have been up to much.

His pass completion rate, touchdown percentage and quarterback rating all went in the right direction and perhaps most importantly, he really transformed his play as a runner as he went from just 420 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2021 to 1,143 and 8 in 2022, which given how important mobility is becoming in today’s game, is a pretty critical skillset to have.

However, according to former Bears defensive back and member of the 1985 Super Bowl-winning team Shaun Gayle, they shouldn’t necessarily be leaning on that running ability if they want him to be successful.

Chicago Bears need to take a break from making Justin Fields run

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Gayle claimed that the key thing for Fields and his development was keeping him upright and in the pocket hinting that a lot of the success with his legs last season wasn’t done deliberately, but praised the Bears for the fact they appear to be addressing the situation and praised GM Ryan Poles for how he handled the recent NFL Draft:

Well number one, and that was addressed is to make sure that he stays upright. You spend your first pick on an offensive tackle someone to help that process. The thing about it, you have to create a system for him. It's one thing to have a tremendously athletic quarterback, but you don't want to have to use those abilities when you have a play structure that should work.

And people, especially fans, you’re watching these games, you hear about some of these quarterbacks that everyone talks about, the ones that have so much athletic ability and how they run. But the problem is they're running because they have to, they don't have a choice anymore, something's broken down. So they're addressing those things in Chicago right now.

I'm incredibly impressed with their new GM, and I haven't been with many GMs. But this guy, the way he came in and the way he handled things, especially having that first pick was really impressive.

Can Justin Fields fly with this Chicago Bears system?

Gayle does raise a good point, in that a lot of the yards he put up would have been as a result of scrambles rather than designed runs, so whilst they were impressive, they don’t tell the full story, but they did at least show us what he could do.

Now that the Bears know what he can do, and if they can tweak the system so that he both stays upright in the pocket when they need him to, and then design runs to get the best out of him, then the sky is really the limit for him with this team. You just have to hope that the rest of the team has the ability in them to make it happen.