Shortly after Matthew Judon requested a trade from the New England Patriots , the team granted his wish, and sent him to the Atlanta Falcons for a 3rd round pick.

However, the most recent episode of a profanity-free Hard Knocks revealed that the Chicago Bears were targeting the 32-year-old pass rusher as well, and even offered the same deal as Atlanta.

The main sticking point in preventing the deal from happening was that the Bears wanted Judon to agree to a contract extension before the deal took place.

Bears GM Ryan Poles said on the episode:

Our language is basically saying if contract’s not signed then he reverts back to New England.

Judon opted to go to the Falcons, who were willing to take him without an extension.

The show's narrator Liev Schreiber added:

Poles has met New England’s asking price of a third-round pick. But unless Judon agrees to a contract extension with the Bears, Chicago won’t make the deal.

So why didn't the deal materialize? We may have an idea based on recent comments from Judon.

Judon Has Not Yet Signed an Extension, Wants to 'Earn' His Next Contract

Judon is betting on himself to bounce back and earn a higher payday.

Judon is in the final year of his contract, which carries a cap hit of just $6.7 million.

The reason why Judon asked for a trade in New England was because the team wouldn't negotiate a new deal with him, with Judon coming off a season-ending bicep tear last year.

Ironically, Judon has not pushed the Falcons into granting him an extension just yet.

The Atlanta Falcons know nothing about me as a football player, as a man, or that stuff. They only know my previous resume. I can't really demand or ask for anything I haven't worked for, and that's where I've been my whole life. I'm gonna work for it.

The underlying reason may be that, at 32 years old, Judon knows that he'll be able to earn more if he shows some production early on in Atlanta.

Had he accepted the trade to Chicago and signed an extension with the Bears, it likely would've been at a much lower number than he could earn if he bounces back this season.

He had proven to be an elite edge rusher for New England in 2021 and 2022, and will want to get back to that level before naming his price.

Matthew Judon's Stats With New England Patriots Year Sacks QB Hits Tackles For Loss 2021 12.5 25 14 2022 15.5 28 14 2023 4 9 5

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite missing 13 games last season, Judon still managed to finish fourth on the Patriots with 4.0 sacks.

If Judon stays healthy, he should be a terrific addition for a Falcons team that needed help at edge rusher.

The question that comes up now is, how would Judon have fit with the Bears?

Judon Could've Formed a Nice 1-2 Punch With Montez Sweat

The Bears registered just 30 sacks in 2023, ranking 31st in the NFL.

It's not hard to see why the Bears targeted Judon in a trade, after they finished with just 30 sacks last season. The mid-season addition of Montez Sweat certainly transformed their defense, as Sweat registered 6.0 sacks in Chicago (for a season total of 12.5), but Chicago still needs more help in that area.

The Bears did finish first against the run, allowing just 86.4 yards per game, but still need some punch on the edge.

Chicago Bears' 2023 Sack Leaders Player Sacks Montez Sweat 6.0 Justin Jones 4.5 Yannick Ngakoue 4.0 DeMarcus Walker 3.5 T.J. Edwards 2.5 Gervon Dexter 2.5

The Bears mainly prioritized their offense this season, and that will improve their team as a whole, but they are still missing another edge rusher.

