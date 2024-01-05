Highlights The Bears' recent defensive improvement under Matt Eberflus could potentially save his job as head coach.

Justin Fields needs a strong performance against the Packers to solidify his status as the Bears' franchise quarterback.

The Bears have an opportunity to make their rivalry with the Packers more competitive and potentially spoil Green Bay's playoff chances.

The Chicago Bears may have been mathematically eliminated from the postseason last week, but the team still has a lot to play for in Week 18 against the Green Bay Packers.

Coming off two consecutive victories and four wins in their last five contests, the Bears are playing their best football of the Matt Eberflus-Justin Fields era. A win in a game with postseason implications in a hostile road environment will go a long way in determining how far along the Bears are in their rebuild.

Matt Eberflus' future

The Bears recent improvement may have bought Eberflus another year

Early in the season, the Bears felt hopeless. After starting the campaign 0-4 and struggling on both sides of the ball, Eberflus’ firing felt like a foregone conclusion. That narrative has shifted in recent weeks. The Bears have been playing arguably their best football since 2018, and Eberflus’ command of the defense is a big reason why.

Since acquiring Montez Sweat at the trade deadline, the Bears have been one of the premier defenses in the NFL and have seen improvement in every statistical category. At the core of the unit's success has been its ability to generate turnovers. The Bears rank in the top three in takeaways on the season and have the most interceptions (22) in the league.

2023 Takeaway Leaders Team Takeaways Baltimore Ravens 29 Buffalo Bills 28 Chicago Bears 27 New York Giants 27 Cleveland Browns 27

While many might assume Eberflus has saved his job, the Bears' plans beyond this season remain unclear. The one caveat to Chicago’s recent defensive excellence has been the teams and quarterbacks they've come up against. Sure, the Bears have made Taylor Heinicke and Josh Dobbs look bad, but so have most NFL defenses.

Outside of Detroit, the Bears are lacking in the quality wins department. Most of their victories comprise subpar teams with abysmal records. This is why the Packers game is of such vitality. Beating the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers proves very little other than the team is better than the worst of the worst.

Green Bay, on the other hand, can clinch a postseason berth with a win and has been one of the hottest teams in the NFC.

Eberflus can earn his stripes with another great defensive performance. To shut down Love and Green Bay’s surging offense in a crucial game would speak volumes to what he’s building in Chicago.

Chicago will be an enticing destination for anyone looking for a head coaching job. An ascending roster with a surplus of draft capital and cap space could lure a high-profile candidate to the Bears. It’s up to Eberflus to sell the organization on his body of work. If the Bears can finish 8-9 after going 3-14 a year prior, it would be difficult to let him go.

The Justin Fields dilemma

Fields can make a strong claim with a good performance in Week 18

Photo from Mike Dinovo USA Today

With the Bears officially obtaining the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft, quarterback Justin Fields has become an area of tension in the Bears fanbase. Fields has been solid since coming back from injury a few weeks ago and has improved as the season has progressed, but has he done enough to establish himself as the franchise quarterback?

Like Eberflus, the more the Bears win, the more likely Fields is to stick around. He’s done just enough to keep the fanbase wondering what he could be, but these flashes will only suffice for so long. Further, Fields will be up for a fifth-year option after this season. The Bears have kicked the can for too long with their young quarterback. At some point, they have to reach a conclusion on him. Games like this shape the narrative.

Fields has never beaten the Packers, going 0-5 against Green Bay so far in his career. His adversary, Jordan Love, has taken major strides in his development and has looked like a completely different player of late. Fields needs to undergo a similar transformation, and it could start on Sunday.

So far in this millennium, the Bears have been on the receiving end of a one-sided rivalry largely because of the quarterback position. From Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers, the Packers have always had the upper hand at the most important position, which has given them a massive advantage in the series.

Fields was supposed to fix that. Week 18 will be Fields’ unofficial pitch to the organization. It’s his final chance to show the Bears what he has to offer this year, and with the strides Love has taken, it’s important that Fields is more than just competent in comparison.

Flipping the script

Bears are desperate to make their rivalry with Green Bay competitive again

Photo from Dan Powers USA Today

Rivalries always mean more to the less successful team. The Bears have been unable to keep pace with the Packers in the series or in general over the last couple of decades, dropping their last nine in a row to the Cheeseheads and 24 of the 28 matchups since 2010.

The Bears’ 2023 season will come to an end regardless of the outcome on Sunday, but the same can’t be said for their counterparts. Green Bay can secure a Wild Card spot with a win. A loss, however, would likely leave them out of the playoffs entirely.

Chicago has a chance to play spoiler and win their first game against the Packers since 2018. In a way, this is the Bears’ Super Bowl. These are the types of games that hold more weight than the one win or loss the record will indicate.

This game can be considered as an inflection point for the Bears’ organization. Chicago has so much riding on this offseason, and this game will serve as a measuring stick for Fields, Eberflus, and the team as a whole.

A win would instill belief in the fanbase, while a loss, especially one in embarrassing fashion, would invoke calls for change. With this being the final game the team will play for eight months, it will be how this season is remembered for better or worse and could be a major factor in determining which changes are and aren’t made heading into the 2024 campaign.

