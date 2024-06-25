Highlights The Chicago Bulls are rebuilding, and they are thought to be open to trading LaVine for a fraction of their previous valuation.

DeRozan, LaVine, Vucevic are no longer seen as a championship-level core by the Bulls.

LaVine's injury history may limit his trade market, and as a result, the Bulls may accept a lower value for him.

The Chicago Bulls have already begun to re-construct their roster ahead of the 2024-25 NBA campaign, and are looking likely to try and trade Zach LaVine at some point this off-season.

But, with the 28-year-old having suffered with injury concerns of late, league insider Mark Medina believes that the Bulls organization have conceded that they will no longer be able to acquire ‘luxury goods’ in a trade for the two-time All-Star, and that they will now just be looking to collect assets in the form of ‘second-tier players, some role players and some picks’ in return.

A Potentially Transformative Off-Season

Traded Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey, expected to make more moves this summer

The Bulls have already indicated that they are willing to blow up their roster after dealing with years of mediocrity, and signaled that intent by dealing two-way guard Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a straight swap blockbuster deal for Josh Giddey .

Breaking down this deal, the Bulls have acquired a playmaking guard who, when on the court last season for the Thunder, gave a significant offensive boost to the team, with the 21-year-old deemed to have “All-Star potential”, with his 6-foot-8 frame larger than the Bulls’ current guard rotation of Coby White , Ayo Dosunmu and Lonzo Ball .

Speaking of Ball, this trade has put his future with Chicago into some serious doubt. Having not stepped foot onto an NBA hardwood since 2022 due to a significant knee injury, the 26-year-old is expected to return to action at some point in the 2024-25 season.

But, who he will be suiting up for remains to be seen, with a strong possibility that the Bulls will buy out his contract, after Ball picked up his $21.4 million player option last month.

Chicago Bulls - 2023-24 Season Stats Category Statistic League Rank PTS 112.3 22nd OPP PTS 113.7 16th OFF RTG 114.0 19th DEF RTG 115.7 22nd NET RTG -1.7 20th

Furthermore, with DeMar DeRozan heading into free-agency – though he is widely expected to re-sign with the Bulls – along with Patrick Williams and Andre Drummond , who are both entering the market as unrestricted free-agents, changes look to be on the horizon in Chicago.

One player who could be dealt in a trade, though, is two-time All-Star, Zach LaVine , with the Sacramento Kings thought to be the frontrunners in the sweepstakes for the two-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion, with a multi-team deal not being ruled out.

But, it is expected that he will not command too much in return due to his tethered injury history.

However, per a report from K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, the Bulls may try to repair their relationship with the disgruntled star, with the 26-year-old viewed as a great fit alongside new acquisition Giddey.

Bulls Know Current Core Won’t Win NBA Championship

Medina stated that Chicago have acknowledged that their current core of DeRozan, LaVine and Nikola Vucevic , are not good enough to compete for a title together, and that it is a stretch that they can lead the team to the playoffs.

The journalist then discussed in more detail what the Bulls’ plans originally were as it pertains to trading LaVine, but due to his injuries last season, the market for him dissolved in a flash.

“They’ve concluded that the core of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are not going to win a championship. They'll be competitive. Maybe they make the playoffs, but everything has to go right. The bigger thing, though, is the concern about Zach LaVine, who is coming off major injuries, and frankly, he also has a limited skill set. He's a great scorer, but he's not efficient, he's not a great defender. And I think at this point, leading into the trade deadline last year, I think the Bulls were trying to make sure that they got something that was a huge deal in return, and the market wasn't there for him.”

Bulls Most Likely To Get ‘50 Cents on the Dollar’ for LaVine

Furthermore, Medina expects the Bulls to now lower their asking price for the guard, which could, in turn, improve the market to recuperate some assets back in return, though there is still an element of doubt that teams may not want to give up a lot for an unreliable star.

“I don't think they're going to be willing to have a yard sale for Zach LaVine, but I also think that they're willing to accept that they're not going to get luxury goods for him either. So, the most likely scenario is 50 cents on the dollar, and it's about packaging a handful of second tier players, some role players and some picks. But, that would improve the market a little bit, but I think teams will still have the same question marks about his health and what his fit would be on that specific team, as well as what they would have to give up.”

What LaVine Can Offer

Averaged 19.5 PPG in 25 games this season

There is little doubt that LaVine is one of the most talented shooting guards in the league... when he is available to play.

But having come off a 2022-23 campaign in which he featured in all but five contests, he would suit up only 25 times this season due to injury.

In those few appearances, though, he averaged 19.5 points per contest - the second-most on the Bulls roster - shooting 45.2 percent from the field, and 34.9 percent from behind the three-point line, his lowest efficiency from distance since his first season with Chicago all the way back in 2017-18.

Albeit a smaller sample size than some of his teammates, he also ranked third on the team in rebounds (more than 10 games played), averaging 5.2, while his 3.9 assists per game also ranked third behind DeRozan (5.3) and White (5.1).

Zach LaVine - 2023-24 Season Shooting Efficiency Category PTS FG% Drive 5.8 53.4 Catch-and-Shoot 2.6 33.3 Pull Up 7.2 40.5 Paint Touch 0.5 85.7

However, in his seven seasons with Chicago, LaVine has been a regular 20-plus points per game scorer, achieving that feat in five of the last seven seasons, with an average of 24.2 points on 47.1 percent scoring from the field and 38.3 percent from three-point distance since he started in the Windy City.

This is a significant leap from his numbers when with the Minnesota Timberwolves , with whom he spent the first three seasons of his career, averaging 13.7 points shooting at a 44.5 percent clip, and 37.8 percent from distance.

An adept shot creator, 60.4 percent of LaVine's two-point makes were unassisted, while 47.5 percent of his three-point makes were off of his own shot creation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only four players have averaged 25-plus points per game on 55%+ effective field goal percentage over the last six seasons. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Zach LaVine.

Furthermore, the majority of his points last season came from distance, 36.3 percent to be exact, while the 28-year-old also scored 17.5 percent of his points from fast break situations, while another 16.0 percent came from opposition turnovers, connoting his ability to be effective for the team in transition.

All in all, LaVine still possesses a scoring skill-set which could be valuable for a contending team, and while his injuries may have limited his ability to be as explosive as he once was, he has showcased that he can create his own shots, or facilitate for his teammates; two qualities which would serve any team in the league.

Where LaVine's future lies is still uncertain, but with the off-season just days away, we may be getting closer to finding out that answer in due course, as well as discovering what the guard's true value is on the market.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.