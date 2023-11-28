Highlights The Los Angeles Lakers' lack of roster continuity is impacting LeBron James and Anthony Davis' championship window together, as role players and the starting five have been inconsistent.

Through the early part of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers’ continuity experiment appears to be narrowing LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ championship window together, with inconsistency from role players and starting five alike, and the unpredictability of what type of shooting performance the team will display. Consequently, there are now rumors beginning to surface that the Purple and Gold may be looking to make some personnel changes before the trade deadline, and with the Chicago Bulls perhaps looking to blow up their roster mid-season, former Laker Alex Caruso could still become available. If so, NBA insider Mark Medina argues that the Lakers ‘would not bat an eye’ bringing the 2020 champion back to the City of Angels.

Trouble brewing in La La Land?

No start to a season could eclipse the Lakers’ horrendous 2-10 start in last year’s NBA regular season outing, and while they certainly have more wins so far, currently 10-8 through their first 18 games, there are still some worrying concerns for the Purple and Gold. Having prioritized roster continuity from the one that finished out the regular season and went on a shocking post-season run to the Western Conference Finals, during the off-season, the Lakers made only minor upgrades in free-agency, focusing the most on front-court depth pieces in which they brought in established veteran Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish, Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood. They also added point-guard Gabe Vincent, who, after a Finals run with the Miami Heat last year as a starter, became the back-up to D’Angelo Russell to start the season.

However, largely plagued by varying injuries to their group, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and co have seen large stretches where their rosters have been very thin on a game night, and as such, team cohesion has been difficult to build. Consequently, this group’s potential together has so far been unable to be explored in its entirety. In turn, that has also seen 38-year-old James take on a much larger bulk of the minutes than he and head coach, Darvin Ham, had planned, which could see additional difficulties develop further down the line, should things continue on this unsustainable trend. With poor shooting performances and blowout losses, things perhaps need to change in La La Land, and this has prompted the rumor mill to start spinning over whether the Lakers will be active prior to the trade deadline.

With the Chicago Bulls having got off to a dreadful start of their own, there are reports that they could be looking to blow up their roster entirely, with stars Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan having been linked with a move to Los Angeles, per a report from The Athletic’s Jovan Buha. However, one player stands to be a more legitimate trade candidate, should he become available, and that is guard Alex Caruso, who has history with the Lakers, having won a championship with James and AD back in the 2020 bubble. One unknown Eastern Conference executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com that he believes the Lakers ‘regretted’letting the now 29-year-old walk away in free-agency in 2021, and that he could be someone who helps ‘fix’ their lack of ‘edge’.

Medina – Lakers let Caruso walk due to ‘being cognizant of luxury tax implications’

Letting Caruso walk for nothing was a contentious decision, which Medina argues was a result of the Lakers being wary of the ‘luxury tax implications’ at the time. Now, however, the journalist argues that if the price is right, L.A. would jump at the chance of reuniting with the 29-year-old, believing that his style of play, and his abilities on both sides of the ball contribute to winning basketball, something which the Lakers need from their supporting cast.

“So under the guise that it depends what they're giving back, we'll see. But, philosophically, the Lakers would not bat an eye with wanting to get Alex Caruso back. They obviously have a lot of history with him. He has been a winning player with really anyone in the league because of the way he defends, the way he is able to defer to star players and role players, and his passing skills, his basketball IQ. Keep in mind that the Lakers wanted to keep Alex Caruso when he was a free agent, it just came down to money, and the fact that at that point in time the Lakers were being cognizant of luxury tax implications.”

Underrated X Factor: Alex Caruso

Caruso didn’t have the most conventional start in the league, going undrafted and having to fight for a place as a member of various Summer League rosters before earning a two-way contract, and building from there. However, the defensive ace now has an NBA ring to his name and is still continuing to be a nuisance on both ends of the floor, with some reports even arguing that he should be in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation, despite the guard’s stout six-foot-five frame.

Alex Caruso - 2023-24 season Minutes Played 24.0 Points 9.8 Assists 2.2 Rebounds 3.6 Steals 1.3 Field goal % 48.0 3pt field goal % 56.7 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

This is largely as a result of his defensive production, where the Bulls’ defensive ranking when he is on the court is 110.4, but drops significantly to 115.8 when he sits on the bench. Furthermore, the Bulls go from a net rating of minus-3.1 when Caruso is on-court to minus-6.9 when he is not, the third-worst on the team. It is important to note that only Patrick Williams has a plus net-rating when on the court due to Chicago’s overall minus-5.9 net rating, and eight-worst when measured against the rest of the league.

While his Bulls team look to be in turmoil, what has largely gone under the radar is the fact that ‘AC Fresh’ is actually posting career numbers, where he is currently averaging 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, both career-highs, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Additionally, he is scoring at great efficiency, having shot the ball at a career-high 56.7 percent, while matching his highest mark of 48.0 percent from three that he set back in 2018-19. If Caruso were to be on the Lakers and shooting at the same consistency, he would be leading the entire Lakers roster by quite some margin, with Rui Hachimura currently boasting the best three-point shooting percentage, of which he is shooting at the rate of 42.9 percent.

If LeBron and AD are to go on another serious playoff run together, they first have to make the playoffs, and the only way to do that is if the team displays consistent performances on a nightly basis. In order to do that, though, the superstar duo need complementary supporting pieces around them, which has so far failed to happen, and with Alex Caruso’s versatility on both sides of the ball, and recent history showing his seamless fit with the franchise stars, the Lakers should consider making a play at the 29-year-old should he be made available on the trade market. Perhaps then, Laker Nation's fortunes will turn around, though, they likely wouldn’t want to give away too much depth in any potential trade.