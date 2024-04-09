Highlights The Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks are headed for a Play-In showdown for the ninth seed, with key players missing.

Chicago's defense excels at perimeter defense, creating turnovers and protecting the paint.

The Hawks need to bolster their offense beyond Young and rely on shooting and spacing to overcome the Bulls.

With a week left in the NBA regular season, all eyes shift toward the postseason. While many first-round matchups will be determined in the coming days, some are close to certainty. The Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks are heading toward a showdown in the first round of the NBA Play-In Tournament.

They separated themselves from squads out of postseason eligibility and sit too far behind the teams above them to improve their seeding. However, Atlanta only sits 1.5 games back of Chicago for the ninth seed.

While the two teams know they will face each other, they do not know who will have the all-important homecourt advantage. Each team has its strengths and weaknesses heading into an exciting winner-takes-all game next week.

Familiar Territory for Both Squads

The Hawks and Bulls have been here before

Last season, Atlanta defeated the Miami Heat on the road in the Play-In to earn the seventh seed. The Hawks took the Boston Celtics to six games in a competitive series before coming up short. Since the Hawks made the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, they have not recaptured that magic.

They have been in the Play-In each of the last three seasons, and Atlanta is 4-0 in those games. In 2023, Chicago beat the Toronto Raptors to move on, but Miami took them down in the second round of the Play-In. The Heat surprisingly advanced to the NBA Finals in 2023, proving teams just need a chance in the playoffs to do something special.

The Bulls won the season series and tiebreaker 2-1 against the Hawks in 2023-2024, meaning Atlanta must overtake Chicago to grab the ninth seed. Hawks' All-Star point guard Trae Young did not play against the Bulls on April 1, but Atlanta still got the win. Young has missed over a month due to finger surgery, and his status remains up in the air for a return before the postseason. Chicago will be without Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball, but neither player suited up against Atlanta in the campaign.

Ball Pressure is Key for Chicago

Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu have given the Hawks trouble

On the surface, the Bulls do not have a great offense or defense. They have a 113.6 offensive rating and a 115.5 defensive rating - good for 21st in the association. However, when examined closer, their defense on the perimeter is strong. Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu create turnovers, provide great point-of-attack defense, and keep opposing guards out of the paint.

Chicago ranks first in the NBA, allowing just 45.1 opponent points in the paint per game. Even though Nikola Vucevic and Andre Drummond are not the best rim protectors, Caruso and Dosunmus' ability to stay in front of ball handlers keeps the Bulls' paint protected. The Hawks attempt 45.9 field goals in the paint per game, but in the three games against Chicago, they averaged 39 paint shots. Turnovers were also a problem for Atlanta, as the Bulls forced 14.3 giveaways per contest.

Dejounte Murray and Young struggled with their efficiency in the regular season matchups. They will need to generate more quality shots and receive offensive contributions other than their backcourt to overcome Chicago's perimeter defense.

Dejounte Murray and Trae Young - FG vs Bulls 2023-2024 Date Murray Young 12/26/2023 6-15 6-17 2/12/2024 7-17 3-14 4/1/2024 7-17 Injured

The Hawks' Offense Needs to be Strong

Atlanta must get contributions outside of Murray and Yong

ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Hawks cleared Young for practice and contact on April 8.

His eventual return to the lineup likely moves three-point marksman, Bogdan Bogdanović, back to the bench. This adds significant offensive depth to Atlanta's lineup. Young is pivotal to the Hawks' success because he is the key to their high-powered offense. Before Young suffered his finger injury on February 23, Atlanta held a 119.6 offensive rating.

If they still held that number, it would rank third in the league. However, the Hawks' offense took a big hit without its leading scorer. Their offensive rating has dropped to 116.3 since Young was sidelined, which ranks tenth. Atlanta has struggled defensively for most of the season, ranking 27th with a 118.4 defensive rating.

Hawks head coach, Quin Snyder, has emphasized the importance of spacing and three-point volume throughout the season. They will try to spread out the Bulls' defense with shooting on the floor. This creates driving lanes for slashers like Young and Jalen Johnson to attack the rim.

De'Andre Hunter is having the best offensive season of his career, shooting a career-high 39 percent from beyond the arc. Atlanta has the option of deploying Hunter at power forward and Johnson at center if they want to play fast with a smaller, more athletic lineup.

This matchup is shaping to be an "offense vs defense" classic. Chicago's defense will try to stifle Atlanta's high-octane offense. Only one team will earn the chance to compete in the playoffs.