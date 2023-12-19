Highlights Coby White has stepped up in a big way for the Chicago Bulls since Zach LaVine's injury, averaging 24.8 points, and 6.4 assists per game on hyperefficient shooting.

White has shown improvement and consistency in his scoring this season, with several 20+ point games and two 30-point performances.

His three-point shooting has been especially impressive, with a franchise-record streak of 14 games with three or more successful shots from beyond the arc.

After a fairly inconsequential start to Coby White's career, he's finally gotten the opportunity to prove just how good he can be with the Chicago Bulls.

With their star guard Zach LaVine down with an injury keeping him out for six to eight weeks, White has been a boon for the starting lineup, scoring more and on career-high efficiency.

Since Nov. 20, White has been averaging 21.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game, picking up where his teammate left off as the Bulls try to stay within striking distance of a spot in the Play-In Tournament. In this stretch, White has proven that being opportunistic is a great way to elevate one's career in the NBA.

White's ups and downs in his career

Career statistics: 13.1 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 3.4 APG, 42.3 FG%, 37.4 3PT%

It has been a strange five seasons for White since the Bulls drafted him in the first round with the seventh pick of the 2019 NBA Draft coming out of the University of North Carolina. The team picked him with the idea that he would be a cornerstone player throughout their rebuild, especially with his ability to shoot the ball and create plays for his teammates at an efficient level.

The first two years saw White take his time to acclimate to the NBA lifestyle while getting comfortable in the Bulls' rotation. Even though he shot under 40 percent from the field in his rookie season, he still stood out with his offensive skillset, landing on the First Team All-Rookie.

First two seasons Next two seasons Starts 55 19 Points per game 14.2 11.0 Field goal % 40.6 43.8 Three-point field goal % 35.7 37.9

He went on to make some progress in his sophomore year, becoming a starter and boosting his scoring to 15.1 points in 69 games. He enjoyed significant strides in his playmaking and free-throw shooting, improving from 2.7 to 4.8 assists per game and 79.1 percent to 90.1 percent from the charity stripe.

The Bulls then decided to make major moves to propel themselves as playoff contenders, acquiring Nikola Vucevic, Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball, and DeMar DeRozan to group them with LaVine heading into the 2021-22 season.

With the significant changes in the team's roster, White's role reverted to coming off the bench yet again, as he only appeared in the starting five 17 times.

Even though Chicago's starting five improved, it wasn't enough to make a deep playoff run as they bounced out of the first round in five games to Milwaukee. White struggled in his postseason debut, averaging 8.4 points and 3.4 rebounds on 33.3 percent shooting from the field and 27.6 percent from deep.

When the following season came around, his playing time and scoring had decreased to 23.4 minutes and 9.7 points per game, both career lows. Even though White was fairly efficient from the field and from deep, he could not make more of an impact on the team.

Even though the Bulls entered this season with similar expectations placed upon them, there is one key difference. An opportunity became available for a player looking to make a major impact on a team in desperate need of a spark.

White's offensive explosion post-LaVine injury

2023-24 statistics: 17.5 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 4.0 APG, 45.2 FG%, 42.4 3PT%

With LaVine going down with a foot injury that has sidelined him since Nov. 28, White has taken over as one of the top scoring options for the Bulls.

Throughout the last eight games, White has been averaging 26.0 points, dishing out 7.2 assists, and grabbing 6.0 rebounds, while shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 48.1 percent from beyond the arc.

The ascension in his game can best be noted for his improvement in being more consistent as a scorer.

In this stretch, in which Chicago went 5-3, he has scored 20 or more points in all but one game; the contest in question still saw him end up with 19 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in an 11-point win over the Charlotte Hornets. He even had two 30-point showings, the first taking place against the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 2 and Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 11.

Pre-Zach LaVine injury Post-Zach LaVine injury Points per game 13.4 24.8 Assists 4.1 6.4 Field goal % 41.2 50.3 Three-point field goal % 37.5 48.9

The most significant aspect of his game that has gotten plenty of recognition is his three-point shooting, an area that has been inconsistent despite his undeniable ability to catch fire from deep.

He finished 4-of-10 from 3-point range against the Miami Heat on Dec. 16, extending his franchise-record streak to 14 games with three or more successful shots from beyond three-point land. He finished with 22 points on 46.7 percent shooting.

At 14 games and counting, he joined Stephen Curry, James Harden, Fred VanVleet, and Duncan Robinson as the only players in NBA history to record as long of a streak with three or more triples, according to Bulls PR.

This is arguably the best basketball White has played in his NBA career so far. He even said so in a recent Q&A interview with NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson.

"Yeah, probably. As in overall, both sides of the floor, this is probably the best stretch."

The Bulls will closely monitor White's progression and his ability to stay consistent with his scoring, especially when LaVine returns to play. With rumors swirling around the 28-year-old's long-term viability in Chicago, it won't be surprising if White takes the reins if Chicago pulls the trigger on a trade.