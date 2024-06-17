Highlights The Chicago Bulls rejected a top-10 pick for Alex Caruso to prioritize making the playoffs.

Chicago faces a critical offseason with trade rumors surrounding LaVine and DeRozan's free agency.

Passing on the chance to rebuild shows the Bulls' commitment to competing in the immediate future.

The Chicago Bulls were not a very good basketball team this past season. They finished with a sub .500 record yet again, going 39-43, to secure the 9th seed in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls then got bounced in the Play-In Tournament by the Miami Heat, getting absolutely blown out by a score of 112-91.

It was yet another disappointing season for the Bulls. The team has failed to leave a significant mark on the Eastern Conference ever since bringing together their current core.

They now enter a pivotal offseason for the franchise. Zach LaVine has been involved in numerous trade rumors. DeMar DeRozan is set to hit free agency. Lonzo Ball is finally close to returning from the injury issues that have kept him out for years.

This leaves the Bulls in a tricky position. There have been conflicting reports on the direction in which the franchise is heading from the middling situation they currently find themselves in. Looking to trade LaVine and potentially letting DeRozan walk in free agency would indicate the desire to rebuild.

However, the most recent report about Alex Caruso says otherwise. The Bulls reportedly had a chance to jump-start their rebuild. They turned that opportunity down.

The Bulls currently hold the 11th pick in the NBA Draft. This potential move could have given them a selection that was even better. However, as the report indicates, that is not where their priorities are.

The Direction Of The Bulls

Chicago continues to tread water, instead of swimming upstream

This report indicates as good of an opportunity as any for the Bulls to take a step in the direction of a proper rebuild. The 2024 NBA Draft class has not been held in the highest regard, but holding two lottery picks could have given the Bulls an opportunity to move up for a prospect they were truly sold on.

On top of that, folding their hand for the upcoming season would mean an opportunity to draft one of the highly-touted players from the 2025 NBA Draft. That could provide the Bulls with a solution to escape their current situation of barely clinging on to an opportunity for a playoff spot.

GIVEMESPORT's Top Projected Talents of 2025 Rank Position Player Name 1 Forward Cooper Flagg 2 Wing Airious Bailey 3 Guard Nolan Traore 4 Wing Hugo Gonzalez 5 Wing VJ Edgecombe 6 Guard Dylan Harper

As currently constructed, it is unlikely that the Bulls will have a way to truly break through in the upcoming season. Teams like the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Indiana Pacers are all credible threats and not likely to go away. One would even question if the Bulls fit in the tier that comes after those teams.

Chicago appears ready and willing to compete in the immediate future, but the verdict on whether that is a wise decision does not support the belief they have in themselves.