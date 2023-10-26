Highlights The Chicago Bulls are considering extending DeMar DeRozan's contract to maintain their core and add quality role players instead of rebuilding.

Lonzo Ball's knee issues have left the Bulls searching for ways to fill the void, including signing Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White and bringing in veteran Jevon Carter.

The Bulls have aspirations of making the playoffs with their big three of DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic, but their success will depend on player performance, health, and chemistry.

All signs point to the Chicago Bulls going in the direction of maintaining roster continuity, with the organization thought to be engaging in talks with All-Star DeMar DeRozan over a long-term contract extension. NBA writer Mark Medina argues that it would be more beneficial for the Windy City to extend the 34-year-old to maintain its core and add some ‘quality role players’ around them rather than blow it all up in a rebuild.

No Ball for the Bulls

When trading for Lonzo Ball back in the 2021 off-season, the Chicago Bulls had no idea that he would only end up playing 35 games for the franchise before being ruled out indefinitely due to lingering knee issues, last playing in January 2022. It was reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski in March that the 25-year-old would need a third surgery on his knee that required six months of recovery and rehabilitation, and that he was unable to “run, cut or jump without experiencing pain”. Midway through July, ESPN reported that the Bulls had been granted a $10.2 million disabled player exception as a result of Ball’s unavailability for the 2023-24 season.

With Ball now ruled out for the entirety of the 2023-24 season, this left the Bulls pondering over the moves they should make in the off-season to fill the void surrounding his absence. They decided to extend their young guards in Ayo Dosunmu on a three-year, $21 million deal, and Coby White on a three-year, $36 million deal. They also brought in veteran reinforcements by signing former Milwaukee Buck, Jevon Carter, in free-agency to a three-year, $20 million deal, according to Spotrac.

The next move the organization are considering is tying down DeMar DeRozan to a long-term contract extension, with reports suggesting the two sides have engaged in 'preliminary talks' over a new deal, per ESPN's Jamal Collier. The 34-year-old has expressed his mutual interest in remaining with the team in an interview with Mark Medina for Sportskeeda by envisioning the possibility of finishing his career in the Windy City. Until a potential deal is agreed, the six-time NBA All-Star will play under the final year of his deal, and is set to earn $28.6 million.

Medina – No ‘clarity’ on whether group can stay healthy

Medina has expressed his fondness of Chicago’s core, but has some doubts over whether, as a group, they can stay healthy. When looking at it from a holistic perspective, though, he believes that the team will be more successful if they retain much of their current group instead of deciding to blow it up and start over.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“I do like the core with Zach Lavine with Nikola Vucevic, DeMar DeRozan, and Alex Caruso, and they do have some young players. But the reality is Lonzo ball is out for the season and there's not quite clarity on if this group can stay healthy. But I think again, if you look at through a pragmatic lens, just blowing it up now might just cause more delay in them having more success. So I think it is the better choice for them to retain DeMar DeRozan and then just see what they can do with adding quality role players around that core.”

Expectations for this season

The Bulls have been on the cusp of making the playoffs over the last few seasons but have failed to get over the hurdle and progress as far as the second-round, having made only four trips to the post-season in the last decade, per Champs or Chumps.

NBA statistics – Chicago record (2022-23 season) Win% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Net Rating .488 113.5 112.2 1.3 League Ranking T-20th 24th 5th 13th All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

However, they appear to be edging closer to securing an elusive automatic playoff berth and with the big three of DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, they go into this year’s regular season with some hopeful aspirations of meeting that goal at the very least, especially if their stars perform at their best.

As per Statmuse, last season LaVine averaged 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, although he struggled significantly with his shooting efficiency, making only 25.0 percent of his shots, and converting a measly 22.0 percent from deep. The expectation for him this season is that he can find his stroke again and put up shooting numbers that are more aligned with his career-average of 46.4 percent. The same couldn’t be said for their other star, DeRozan, who averaged 24.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game on 50.4 percent from the field, the second-best conversion rate of his career, as well as 32.4 percent of his three-point shots. Another key player this season will be big Vuc who last season averaged 17.6 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 52.0 percent field goal shooting and 34.9 percent from range.

Read more: Central Division projections for the 2023-24 NBA seasonAlthough they don’t necessarily look as though they will be able to compete with the giants of the Eastern Conference such as the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, there is the potential for Chicago to make some noise and get themselves into genuine playoff contention as the season progresses. Various factors will come into play such as the health of their All-Stars, continuing to develop their chemistry on-court, and whether they can avoid the distractions over any ongoing contractual discussions with DeRozan, but if they can navigate their way through all of these variables then a top-six spot certainly can’t be ruled out.